Horoscopes: June 17
Horoscopes: June 17

Holiday Mathis

With the intention of nurturing our growth process, the Virgo moon has the following messages: To protect someone from the natural consequences of a choice will change the takeaway. In some cases, it's a good idea. Although, with most circumstances, the pain that comes with the territory is an essential part of the education.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 15): Though you're serious about making progress, you never lose your sense of humor — an essential part of your charismatic leadership. Qualities like loyalty and honor become increasingly relevant. Your commitment to a person or an ideal will define much of your year and in ways you'll always be proud of. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 21, 14 and 2.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Nothing makes or breaks an experience like expectation. And assumption, the close cousin of expectation, outright changes your understanding of reality. This adventure goes better when you leave those kin at home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A great accomplishment is earned in small gains. The steps you execute today will set you up for one of the more exceptional weekends you've had in a long while.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The path before you is being cleared. This isn't a lucky happening so much as payback for work you've done, relationships you've cultivated and favors you've so freely given in the past.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll model yourself after an admired person, aligning in superficial ways at first, and then on deeper levels such as communication style, work approach and attitude about life and relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your current circle of friends, loved ones and supporters help you in every way they know, and yet what you really want and need right now is still conspicuously missing. Time to widen the circle, broaden the search.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In full knowledge that an opportunity will not be here forever, you'll soak up every bit of its deliciousness while you have it. You're a smart cookie who realizes a good thing while it's yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are ways of knowing that fall outside the five senses that seem to be giving you lots of information now (arguably more than you're finding in the traditional ways), and the best part is that you can trust it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You've had your share of fickle friends who only come out to play in the sun and leave you wanting and alone in the shadows of dreary weather. This is why, no matter what comes, you show up for your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If what you feel is the downward tug of tethers, you'll also be presented with the option afforded by garden shears. It's so easy to build yourself up when there's nothing holding you down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Once upon a time, the answers were blowing in the wind. They may still be, but since people are not outside as much, check for answers trending on social media, too. Also, call a mom, and, just to be safe, check everywhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When in doubt, diversify. Seek advice, friendship and news from different sources. Make sure you're not getting your inspiration and influence all from one place, as that's a short ride to narrow-minded mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Part of you wants to go back and reopen the old fight, check under the hood of a relationship or rehash a more dramatic bit of history. Yes, there's something juicy there, and it should be left back there, too!

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

