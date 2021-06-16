Horoscopes: June 17

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll model yourself after an admired person, aligning in superficial ways at first, and then on deeper levels such as communication style, work approach and attitude about life and relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your current circle of friends, loved ones and supporters help you in every way they know, and yet what you really want and need right now is still conspicuously missing. Time to widen the circle, broaden the search.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In full knowledge that an opportunity will not be here forever, you'll soak up every bit of its deliciousness while you have it. You're a smart cookie who realizes a good thing while it's yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are ways of knowing that fall outside the five senses that seem to be giving you lots of information now (arguably more than you're finding in the traditional ways), and the best part is that you can trust it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You've had your share of fickle friends who only come out to play in the sun and leave you wanting and alone in the shadows of dreary weather. This is why, no matter what comes, you show up for your own.