Horoscopes: June 17

Most of the day is a ramp-up to Mercury retrograde. There’s a chance to get last-minute ducks in a row so you can shoot them down gallery-style or lead them safely to a pond, vegetarian-style — whichever suits. Try and use the daylight hours for the bulk of the work. The future is not to be feared. Think of this as preparation, not panic.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 17). This year, your crew gets closer and your network gets broader. Your days will reflect how you cherish personal relationships as they fill with thoughtful interactions and the fruition of joint plans. A personal development mission will have you adding to the bucket list, and you’ll check two items off with a winter adventure. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 44, 9, 30, 28 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are better and worse methods to the goal. In the end, it’s the way you get it done that defines you, not the result. If you can’t figure out how to love the process, it’s not the right process for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just as you mix new foods and environments into your life, it’s important to add new faces. Different people bring out other sides of you. With change comes growth; with growth comes change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Solving problems for others feels like a calling. There does come a point in each relationship when doing too much makes the other person helpless. Watch for that.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s easy to look back and think, “That was then. This is now.” But the nature of history is repetition. If it hasn’t done that yet, it will. The question is: How ready are you?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re like the kitten that, after some sudden frenzy, finds itself high up the tree without a clue as to how to get down. Don’t wait for the firefighter with a ladder. Try and do your last dozen motions in reverse.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s not enough to get it done, hit the marks, cover the bases... you want to put your stamp on it, too. This is not about approval or applause, though. This is about style, not attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The gossip doesn’t have to be about you for you to feel hurt by it. Backbiting offends your sensibility. Go where people have nice things to say about each other.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re well aware of the ways you get off track. There’s an art to redirection, a way to lead yourself back to productivity. It will be easier to change your environment than to change your thoughts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You may feel like if you let one thing go — a token, a possession, an idea, a relationship — you’ll lose a part of yourself, too. What’s yours is yours. Trust your ability to keep what’s in you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve shared enough of your inner world to know who gets you, and who doesn’t and may never. Luckily, you don’t require people to understand you in order to love and accept them. Your circle just keeps growing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In-screen action is fascinating to you, but it’s your real-life action that is attractive to others. You’ll enjoy the physical and intellectual vigor of the day as you cultivate your hobbies outside of the digital world.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are a talent to be reckoned with. To doubt, affirm or dwell on that fact will be a waste of time. Just get working. Everything comes to fruition through work, not through thinking or talking about work.
