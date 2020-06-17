Horoscopes: June 17

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s easy to look back and think, “That was then. This is now.” But the nature of history is repetition. If it hasn’t done that yet, it will. The question is: How ready are you?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re like the kitten that, after some sudden frenzy, finds itself high up the tree without a clue as to how to get down. Don’t wait for the firefighter with a ladder. Try and do your last dozen motions in reverse.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s not enough to get it done, hit the marks, cover the bases... you want to put your stamp on it, too. This is not about approval or applause, though. This is about style, not attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The gossip doesn’t have to be about you for you to feel hurt by it. Backbiting offends your sensibility. Go where people have nice things to say about each other.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re well aware of the ways you get off track. There’s an art to redirection, a way to lead yourself back to productivity. It will be easier to change your environment than to change your thoughts.