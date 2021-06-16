Horoscopes: June 16

Would you admit that sometimes the Mercury retrograde is a very convenient excuse for why things don’t go according to plan? And next week, we’ll also have the excuse of a Jupiter retrograde putting the squeeze on funds, so “the check is in the mail” will be echoed world-round, along with the digital version, “my server is down.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 16). It’s action time. You’ve already processed your situation, and now you’ll move without thinking, although thousands of decisions get made below your consciousness that will ultimately land you in a sweeter place than you ever thought possible. In love, you’ll shake a historic influence to embrace an improved way of operating in relationships. Scorpio and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 9, 28, 40 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While it’s possible that a self-sacrificing act will help a relationship, it benefits you to consider the opposite tactic as well. You’ll be surprised at the improvements that come from answering the question, “What’s in it for me?”

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Ultimately, the mother of frustration is desire. Team an expectation with a time frame and suddenly the climate is perfect for desire. There are at least two immediate solutions. Let go of the desire or lengthen the time frame.