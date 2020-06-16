Horoscopes: June 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Would you rather be idolized and emulated, or ignored and left to your own devices? There is a great benefit and freedom to invisibility, but it’s best achieved by those who don’t want or need the attention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It seems like a strange time to raise your price, up the stakes or ask for a promotion, and yet you’re due. Remind yourself of how you provide value to your team, and think about how you’d like to be compensated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Just as planets orbit the sun and moths fly at the lightbulb, it is in the nature of humans to gather around a fire. Today that “fire” will come in the form of some incendiary topic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Often work does not come together in a straightforward way, so you appreciate days like today when the small picture reflects the big picture. The mountain is climbed one upward step at a time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Be like the great entertainers. Meld your sense of what the audience wants with your own appetites and gifts. If you only give what they want, you’re pandering. If you only give what you want, there won’t be a deal.