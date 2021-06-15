Horoscopes: June 15

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to happiness. The recipe for happiness is so catered to each individual that to try to do what makes your neighbor happy would be a total waste of time. Besides, figuring it out for yourself is half the fun. The playful Leo moon is a permission slip to mess around with your options.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 15): The new cycle endows you with potent influence, and you know just how to best use it. You’ll outdo former performance records. If you take breaks regularly and often, high productivity will continue into your next birthday. You’ll recharge and inspire by losing the hectic agendas and relaxing with people you enjoy. Pisces and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 11, 32 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to know what to do next to get to a better place. It’s time to try a few things out to see what works — or, more than likely, start eliminating the things that don’t work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Keen observation takes practice. How do you know whether you’re really paying attention? Devour the moment with your senses. Later, quiz yourself to see what you remember.