 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: June 15
0 comments

Horoscopes: June 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to happiness. The recipe for happiness is so catered to each individual that to try to do what makes your neighbor happy would be a total waste of time. Besides, figuring it out for yourself is half the fun. The playful Leo moon is a permission slip to mess around with your options.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 15): The new cycle endows you with potent influence, and you know just how to best use it. You’ll outdo former performance records. If you take breaks regularly and often, high productivity will continue into your next birthday. You’ll recharge and inspire by losing the hectic agendas and relaxing with people you enjoy. Pisces and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 11, 32 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to know what to do next to get to a better place. It’s time to try a few things out to see what works — or, more than likely, start eliminating the things that don’t work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Keen observation takes practice. How do you know whether you’re really paying attention? Devour the moment with your senses. Later, quiz yourself to see what you remember.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your mind has a mind of its own. Certain lines of thought aren’t compelling enough to hold you, and others you can’t seem to let go of them. Accept your thinking style, even as you nudge yourself toward a desired mindset.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You encounter feelings you can’t quite identify. You linger in emotional states that fall in between the ones with names. There is opportunity here. Describe what you’re going through, if only to yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Take a rest from the creating, scheming, inventing, plotting and improving; contemplate things as they are. It will be an act of solace, of stillness that is, strangely, also movement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Normally, you’re more collaborative than this. But today, you really don’t want people telling you what to do. You feel like you already know, and you’re right about that!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re plenty generous with loved ones and community. However, the current arrangement isn’t about generosity. The sanctity of a deal depends on everyone holding up their end of the bargain. You’ll fight for what’s right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The ideas are flowing, and you have an unencumbered channel of expressing them, too. Be careful who you involve at this tender point in the creative process. Flesh things out on your own first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People offer you excuses. It’s not even worth getting into. The art of focusing yourself well will come into play. Bring your mind’s eye to what you want, and don’t let it get out of your view.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A sensation can be such a slippery thing that you can’t even hold it while you’re experiencing it, and neither can you recall it with sufficient vividness afterward. Frankly, this is exactly what keeps you coming back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The force field around you while you are sleeping or in a meditative state is especially powerful. Your dreams will be both vivid and revealing, even though it may take many weeks for the full meaning to come to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today’s highlight is the kind of scene that startles you with its warmth, like the spiritual sunshine that catches you off guard when you’re waved at by someone you don’t know.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Kids screen time skyrockets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: June 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 14

“More” is the cry that echoes through the last week of the season, though Saturn and rebellious Uranus square with warning not to let our gree…

Horoscopes: June 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 12

Your body, clothes, home, neighborhood and everywhere you go in the world is an environment covered with great focus under the Cancer moon. Yo…

Horoscopes: June 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 11

There’s a new guest in the fire sign realm of Leo, moving like he belongs there. Mars in the lion’s den recalls the legendary tale of a boy na…

Horoscopes: June 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 9

Inside every new moon, there’s an opportunity to start fresh with a project, relationship or area of your life. The Gemini influence on tomorr…

Horoscopes: June 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 10

It’s like a festival of cosmic events with the solar eclipse, new moon and a conjunction of the sun to Mercury as well. With all this action i…

Horoscopes: June 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 8

The magic question of the day: Who is this helping? If it’s only you, the next question should be: Really? Followed by: How? What’s really hel…

Horoscopes: June 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 13

A solar square to Neptune is a buzzkill along the lines of theater lights going up midmovie. Even though the plot continues on the screen, the…

Horoscopes: June 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 6

The world is rife with misunderstandings, largely because everyone wants something different. Nothing causes more misunderstanding than wantin…

Horoscopes: May 31
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 31

When a crowd filters into a line, it is the natural instinct of humans to fall into an alternating line and merge, also known as the zipper. I…

Horoscopes: June 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 7

It’s pretty simple this Gemini season. Interactions create feeling. When it’s good, people come back for more. When it’s bad, they distance th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News