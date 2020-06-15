Horoscopes: June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

In the days of caves and clans, fitting in was crucial to survival. Being different was dangerous, even deadly. This mentality lives on in competitive matters like war and games. Soldiers and team members conform in dress, talk, behavior and more. The Aries soldier moon asks: How much of yourself is necessary to forfeit to be like the others?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 15). You’ll help many by sharing your resources and expertise in an ever-widening network. You may even save people. And while you’re not in it for the money, there will be that as well. A life change could be locational or just having to do with different professional horizons. New friends will inject your life with fun in 2021. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 2, 22, 28 and 31.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There was a time when you were wide-eyed and hopeful. Your current ferocity makes hope seem quaint. Why hope when you can do whatever it takes to make it happen?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everything you experience has a benefit to you, although it can take days or years to understand the benefit, if indeed understanding ever comes. Today’s cosmic gift: immediate comprehension.