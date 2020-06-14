Horoscopes: June 14
0 comments

Horoscopes: June 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Ernest Hemingway said, “The world breaks everyone and afterwards many are stronger at the broken places.” Words matter as we embark on a series of lunar squares over the next 48 hours. Consider if the term “broken” is apt for the situation. By definition, if the thing is stronger at the seams, it’s not broken, that’s just part of the build.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 14). As though guided by angels, you’ll land in an unexpected and felicitous place in the weeks to come, with a grateful heart and an accompanying sense of wonder. You’ll pick up useful skills, and soon after you’ll get to handle things for others. This comes with nice pay, interesting connections and a key into a new adventure. Aquarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 1, 13, 38 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have a different experience of the world than any creature who has ever walked it. You’ll be met with appreciation as you share your unique insights with someone you trust.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need to hear your version of the story, but you’ve held back because you want to get the sentiment just right. It’s worth putting work into, but don’t overthink it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The very same experience you categorize as painful is also liberating. What rocks your belief about what (SET ITAL)is(END ITAL) also opens your eyes to what could be. Look for gains everywhere.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are in a proactive mode and will lean into your gift for imagining, organizing and executing your next move. There are at least two key happenings that today’s plans will smooth right out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What you feel capable of doing is not such a stretch from what you have already done; it’s just you reaching in a slightly different direction. Assume that you’ll do what you set out to do and then embark.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll trust people who talk fast. They, like you, realize that there is much to be done, and they are processing life quickly. It will be fortunate to have allies on this wavelength of productivity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Normality can be an anxious dictator. Hit pause and step back. The wider view shows a much broader range of “normal.” Step back again and there is no “normal” at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In a parallel universe, secluded from the routines, pressures and responsibilities of everyday life, there’s an oasis you’ve built for yourself out of your own curiosity and interest. Visit and become revitalized.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Kindness alone can’t evaporate the evil in the world. But kindness, early on and constantly throughout, can stop that evil from developing in the first place. Compassion is prevention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Annual and seasonal appointments will be important to keep. Perhaps not significant in and of themselves, these events are the markers by which you’ll later judge other events as “before” and “after.”

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll come across those people you seem predisposed to like. They speak your language, share your values, get your humor. There’s more connection to look forward to in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To take advantage of one opportunity, you have to leave all other experiences behind. You hardly ever think of what might have been, but today, a slight glimpse at an alternate path will intrigue you.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: June 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 10

The sun and moon in bright, intellectual air signs will bring a tangle of thoughts. These mental entwinements can loop back on themselves and …

Horoscopes: June 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 8

In a digital era, there are many fiendishly complicated areas of life, humanly understood by but a select few. Contrastingly, our relationship…

Horoscopes: June 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 12

This impressionable Pisces moon recalls the conformist tendency of most humans. We match our surroundings. This is why it’s impossible to tell…

Horoscopes: June 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 11

The sun pokes at Neptune in Pisces. The tense arrangement has us questioning our self-knowledge, especially on an emotional level. What does i…

Horoscopes: June 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 13

The action you witness doesn’t always tell the whole story, but it’s better than other versions. Talking about an action is never quite as con…

Horoscopes: June 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 4

This overlapping of the sun and Venus are like a Venn diagram clarifying where are the overlapping interests of “self-care” and “other-care.” …

Horoscopes: June 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 7

The tension between the sun and Mars is still palpable today. Consider walking away from the conflict, dropping the argument or ending the gam…

Horoscopes: June 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 5

The moon is big as a berry in the juicy-sweet skies of Sagittarius. This is the realm of adventure and perspective-seeking. Pluck the low-hang…

Horoscopes: June 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 6

It’s pretty tricky for a bright star to throw shade, but the arrangement of the sun to Mars enacts the emotional equivalent. The Gemini solar …

Horoscopes: May 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 27

Every relationship has a story. The Leo moon encourages us to make it an interesting one. When the moon is in this playful sign, being too lit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News