Horoscopes: June 14

Ernest Hemingway said, “The world breaks everyone and afterwards many are stronger at the broken places.” Words matter as we embark on a series of lunar squares over the next 48 hours. Consider if the term “broken” is apt for the situation. By definition, if the thing is stronger at the seams, it’s not broken, that’s just part of the build.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 14). As though guided by angels, you’ll land in an unexpected and felicitous place in the weeks to come, with a grateful heart and an accompanying sense of wonder. You’ll pick up useful skills, and soon after you’ll get to handle things for others. This comes with nice pay, interesting connections and a key into a new adventure. Aquarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 1, 13, 38 and 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have a different experience of the world than any creature who has ever walked it. You’ll be met with appreciation as you share your unique insights with someone you trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need to hear your version of the story, but you’ve held back because you want to get the sentiment just right. It’s worth putting work into, but don’t overthink it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The very same experience you categorize as painful is also liberating. What rocks your belief about what (SET ITAL)is(END ITAL) also opens your eyes to what could be. Look for gains everywhere.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are in a proactive mode and will lean into your gift for imagining, organizing and executing your next move. There are at least two key happenings that today’s plans will smooth right out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What you feel capable of doing is not such a stretch from what you have already done; it’s just you reaching in a slightly different direction. Assume that you’ll do what you set out to do and then embark.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll trust people who talk fast. They, like you, realize that there is much to be done, and they are processing life quickly. It will be fortunate to have allies on this wavelength of productivity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Normality can be an anxious dictator. Hit pause and step back. The wider view shows a much broader range of “normal.” Step back again and there is no “normal” at all.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In a parallel universe, secluded from the routines, pressures and responsibilities of everyday life, there’s an oasis you’ve built for yourself out of your own curiosity and interest. Visit and become revitalized.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Kindness alone can’t evaporate the evil in the world. But kindness, early on and constantly throughout, can stop that evil from developing in the first place. Compassion is prevention.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Annual and seasonal appointments will be important to keep. Perhaps not significant in and of themselves, these events are the markers by which you’ll later judge other events as “before” and “after.”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll come across those people you seem predisposed to like. They speak your language, share your values, get your humor. There’s more connection to look forward to in the future.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To take advantage of one opportunity, you have to leave all other experiences behind. You hardly ever think of what might have been, but today, a slight glimpse at an alternate path will intrigue you.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!