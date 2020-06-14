Horoscopes: June 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ernest Hemingway said, “The world breaks everyone and afterwards many are stronger at the broken places.” Words matter as we embark on a series of lunar squares over the next 48 hours. Consider if the term “broken” is apt for the situation. By definition, if the thing is stronger at the seams, it’s not broken, that’s just part of the build.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 14). As though guided by angels, you’ll land in an unexpected and felicitous place in the weeks to come, with a grateful heart and an accompanying sense of wonder. You’ll pick up useful skills, and soon after you’ll get to handle things for others. This comes with nice pay, interesting connections and a key into a new adventure. Aquarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 1, 13, 38 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have a different experience of the world than any creature who has ever walked it. You’ll be met with appreciation as you share your unique insights with someone you trust.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need to hear your version of the story, but you’ve held back because you want to get the sentiment just right. It’s worth putting work into, but don’t overthink it.