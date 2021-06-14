Horoscopes: June 14

“More” is the cry that echoes through the last week of the season, though Saturn and rebellious Uranus square with warning not to let our greed make us gullible. Be wary of miracle cures, absolute answers or convenient excuses for common problems. The secret to getting what you want is effective action taken consistently over time.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 14). This year, the area of life that’s been tricky for you will become a smooth, downhill coast. That’s not the result of any effort made by you; it’s just your time for cosmic love in this department. A state of ease becomes your default. You’ll attract more of it, which frees you up to be generous with loved ones in ways you couldn’t before. Leo and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 13, 45, 6 and 23.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your affinity for new ideas is at a high. Life will line up just the sort of mysteries that most delight you. Ask purposeful questions, and then listen and watch for clues that will help you put it all together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The most powerful forces are invisible. We see their effects but have no idea what they look like when they are not acting on an object. You’ll send invisible vibes today and thus align with the great powers of the universe.