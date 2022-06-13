Horoscopes: June 14

The Super Strawberry Moon is an omen of full intention, an arrow to the heart (this is the moon of Sagittarius, the archer) and an invitation to bite into the seedy sweetness of life. On a horticultural side note, strawberries are the only fruit with the seeds on the outside! We may feel similarly exposed now, with growth potential in the open air.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's as though your heart is not your own. It's walking around in someone else's body, and you can only hope that the person will care for it — and for themselves — in the way that keeps your love strong.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll operate beautifully as a self-contained business of one, and you can also be a cog in the wheel of a large organization. You'll do both before the day is done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's a reason you like yourself better around some people, though you needn't know what exactly that reason is to heed the message it sends your psyche. Why not spend time where it's easy to be your best self?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Babies come in all sizes and ages. You'll know them by the tantrums they throw. Dealing with people of all maturity levels is your specialty and you'll shine in this regard today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). An excellent work ethic is praised but it's the fun ethic that's revered. As you travel your day, looking for joy, you'll find a good share of it — enough for you and everyone around.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's no such thing as a two-sided argument. Look around. Who else has an opinion? You need more input to a polarized situation, and you're sure to find it in a fellow earth sign.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've known the phenomenon: Everything seems good on paper but there's no spark. Now it's the opposite. A person who doesn't reflect your preferences at all will fascinate you. That's chemistry!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If there's anything you need to tell your friend, you'll say it now because the impulse to talk is so strong it's as though the wedding pastor has said, "Speak now or forever hold your peace."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you get it right the first time, go again. It's the second and third time that prove something. It's the fourth and fifth that matter more. Repetition will teach you lessons untold.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Their requests, questions and feedback will help you understand who is listening and who is oblivious. This knowledge should be acted upon. Ignore at your own peril.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The secret to working the crowd is simple: Keep moving. The crowd today will be life in general, and you'll gently push through, spreading your goodwill one short interaction at a time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though you know what you'd like to see happen, the situation is new, and there are many unknowns. For instance, what's fair for the other person? Just ask and you'll get a true answer.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 14). A cosmic boon: boldness! You dare, reach, approach, connect, especially where others were too intimidated. You take home the prize! It doesn't always work, but the consolation is also a prize — a miraculously strong lesson of advancement. More highlights: proud pictures and a sale to sock away a tidy sum. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 5, 10 and 14.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: True to her roots, Lucy Hale genre hops like a versatile Gemini through comedy, drama, thrillers and a biopic, too. Hale was born when the sun was in the sign of the twins while Saturn, Uranus and Neptune were all in Capricorn, the sign of business acumen. She now lends her star power to beauty product endorsements and philanthropy alike.

