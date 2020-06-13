Horoscopes: June 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The action you witness doesn’t always tell the whole story, but it’s better than other versions. Talking about an action is never quite as convincing as just seeing it go down. It’s pretty hard to argue with what’s actually happening as Mars and Neptune aligning give some clarity to matters. Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 13). You’ll soon make a speech. Not long ago, you wouldn’t have been able to do this. It’s a sign that you’ve arrived in some way. August will feel like a fantasy. There’s a reunion in early 2021. You’ll get even better at listening well, a superstar habit that will build relationships and lead you to money time after time. Scorpio and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 18, 40, 20 and 3.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you have much to teach, you also possess an innate ability that came via your birthright and is nontransferable. You will now appreciate the value of this gift.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have a role in the happiness of others, and you’ll definitely see smiles to today. Of course, the contentment you have the most power over is your own.