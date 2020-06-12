Horoscopes: June 12

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Action is education today when the best way to learn, and perhaps the (SET ITAL) only (END ITAL) way, is by doing. Until you apply yourself, you won’t know what you know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some relationships you seek. Others you earn. And then there are the ones you pick up by accident. Those are dealt to you by the hand of fate and will be your most profound teachers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re not out to impress anyone, but you do have something to say. You wouldn’t mind if people were to come away from a conversation with you having more understanding than they started with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re halfway up the mountain with the requisite vistas and views. It still feels like you’ve a long way to go to get to the top, but you’re worlds away from those who never embarked at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). True, some are not pulling their weight, but you’re currently unconcerned with the division of labor. You’ll focus on your own contribution to the team and leave pettiness to others.