Horoscopes: June 12

This impressionable Pisces moon recalls the conformist tendency of most humans. We match our surroundings. This is why it’s impossible to tell how good a person is when he or she is among the moral and just. The true test of character is a person’s behavior when given power and surrounded by immorality and opportunity.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 12). In some ways, you operate as your own universe this year, powerful as the star of your life, commanding the lineup of events, characters and scenery. You’ll find support for a creative venture. You’ll band together with loved ones for mutual enrichment. There’s a professional bonus in August. Aquarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 11, 20 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether you climb your way up or start off in a higher position, sooner or later everything under you must be learned. That’s your favorite part! You’ll gladly take on the challenge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Shame, blame, complaining — these all get in the way of a good plan and a positive mindset. You will resist the temptation of such things and be guided to solutions to whatever ails you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Thinking is harder than it looks, which is why many get tired or lazy and want others to think for them. There are those who would take advantage of this. Give loved ones the benefit of your intellect and your protection.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Action is education today when the best way to learn, and perhaps the (SET ITAL) only (END ITAL) way, is by doing. Until you apply yourself, you won’t know what you know.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some relationships you seek. Others you earn. And then there are the ones you pick up by accident. Those are dealt to you by the hand of fate and will be your most profound teachers.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re not out to impress anyone, but you do have something to say. You wouldn’t mind if people were to come away from a conversation with you having more understanding than they started with.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re halfway up the mountain with the requisite vistas and views. It still feels like you’ve a long way to go to get to the top, but you’re worlds away from those who never embarked at all.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). True, some are not pulling their weight, but you’re currently unconcerned with the division of labor. You’ll focus on your own contribution to the team and leave pettiness to others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes being a good leader, friend or partner means keeping your thoughts to yourself. Anyway, you don’t care if those around you think you’re smart or right. You care about spreading compassion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re more influential than you know, and there’s reason to be mindful of how others are experiencing you. There is intrinsic power in what you say, how you behave and even in your casual statements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). States of being are tricky. You know when you’re in the zone, but you’re not entirely sure how to get there. It’s worth figuring out, as your production triples when you’re in that frame of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Most people don’t reach for a flashlight in the noonday sun, but that’s precisely the best time to find one and get it ready for the evening hour of necessity.
