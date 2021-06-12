Horoscopes: June 12

Your body, clothes, home, neighborhood and everywhere you go in the world is an environment covered with great focus under the Cancer moon. Your preferences, comforts and the aspects of your environs that give you ease or restriction will stand out as something that requires your effort. Maintain what’s working and change what’s not.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 12). Without seeking power you will have it because of how people see you. It’s wonderful to be needed and wanted. You’ll know what it’s like to have people fight over you. There will be great joy in an endeavor that allows you to help others find and develop their gifts. You’ll make money when others apply your teaching. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 22, 8, 17, 18 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being appreciated for your image and not your essence is still being appreciated. It’s not ideal, but this is power nonetheless, and you can use it to get closer to what you really want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can make things happen with your mind, but do it with your whole self instead or you’ll miss out on the best parts. Without a physical component, experience is like a dream, easily forgotten by first light.