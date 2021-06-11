Horoscopes: June 11

There’s a new guest in the fire sign realm of Leo, moving like he belongs there. Mars in the lion’s den recalls the legendary tale of a boy named Daniel who was received in such a den by lions who greeted and licked him like faithful dogs upon their master’s return. The message: Supposedly fearsome circumstances will be surprisingly benign.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 11). You’ll have big ideas and effective strategies, too, but your real superpower is your power to attract the people who can share your dream and get it done. You’ll communicate better than ever, and then step out of the way to let every star play their part. How you multiply resources for yourself and others will be miraculous. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 26, 30, 44 and 29.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The show mattered while it was happening but now the recap matters more. That’s what you’ll be building on going forward. Take a moment to decide what you can use about your recent experience.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). After doing the same thing for several days in a row and getting good results, suddenly things compounded and got exponentially greater. You will soon hit a point of diminishing returns — a signal to change it up.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know your boundaries in theory, but the map of a place is not a place. You have to be standing on the ground to really understand where the limits are.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Peer pressure is an actual force, as real as barometric, gauge or differential pressure. Furthermore, peer pressure has just as much influence as it did when you were 7, which is all the more reason to seek kind friends.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve a chance to become the champion of a person or idea. Better to give too much than too little to this. You’ll never have to look back and wonder if you could have done more.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Not everyone who smiles is happy. You can tell the difference though, and you’ll speak to the hidden heart, offering the fortification of warmth and the sense of belonging that comes from being truly seen and accepted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Every situation has potentials worthy of your curiosity, exploration and effort. Knowing where they are is a matter of dropping your preconceived notions and staying alert on every level, especially the intuitive one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Things are happening, though perhaps not with the intensity, depth or profitability that you expected from the situation. Appreciate whatever results you get, however meager. It’s something to build on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s the outside world giving you the motivation to improve, and there will be concrete benefits to reaching a certain goal by a particular day. The internal drive will kick in midway through this effort.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Steady progress is the usual way, but the current project is strange in this regard. Expect an erratic rhythm. In this case, nothing happens for a long time, and then, suddenly, it all seems to be happening at once.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s enough to focus on here, so the fact that you are participating in other dimensions simultaneously doesn’t seem relevant to you. Even so, the intuitive knowledge you receive will be worth considering as a viable option.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have several projects going at once and could conceivably bounce around them without accomplishing much to speak of. For best results, choose one focus and stick with it until a meaningful marker is hit.
