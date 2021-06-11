Horoscopes: June 11

There’s a new guest in the fire sign realm of Leo, moving like he belongs there. Mars in the lion’s den recalls the legendary tale of a boy named Daniel who was received in such a den by lions who greeted and licked him like faithful dogs upon their master’s return. The message: Supposedly fearsome circumstances will be surprisingly benign.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 11). You’ll have big ideas and effective strategies, too, but your real superpower is your power to attract the people who can share your dream and get it done. You’ll communicate better than ever, and then step out of the way to let every star play their part. How you multiply resources for yourself and others will be miraculous. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 26, 30, 44 and 29.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The show mattered while it was happening but now the recap matters more. That’s what you’ll be building on going forward. Take a moment to decide what you can use about your recent experience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). After doing the same thing for several days in a row and getting good results, suddenly things compounded and got exponentially greater. You will soon hit a point of diminishing returns — a signal to change it up.