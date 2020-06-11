Horoscopes: June 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The sun pokes at Neptune in Pisces. The tense arrangement has us questioning our self-knowledge, especially on an emotional level. What does it feel like to be you? The truth is, no one else will ever know. Perhaps this will inspire you to try and capture it in some way — maybe through conversation, writing or other means of self-expression.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 11). This world is your world, and you take personal responsibility for what happens in it. You’ll be involved and connected with a vast network of like minds, doing what you can to fix something you did not break. The noble effort will not be all seriousness. Your year will be filled with friends and games, adventures and love. Leo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 2, 10, 14 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The more honest you are, the better you know yourself. And the better you know yourself, the easier it is to choose your next transformation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today’s luck and bounty will make you smile. Even so, it’s not why the day is great. Your perfect day will always involve giving to others and helping without expectation of something in return.