Horoscopes: June 10
0 comments

Horoscopes: June 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

The sun and moon in bright, intellectual air signs will bring a tangle of thoughts. These mental entwinements can loop back on themselves and become overly complicated, so much so that it’s not worth teasing out the knots. They just need to be cut! Don’t spend too long in unhelpful processes. Take your mental scissors out and trim.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (JUNE 10). Love enfolds you this year! Your cosmic birthday gift is a surge of ambition that is well-matched to your abilities, which makes for a steady climb over the next 10 weeks. Adjust to new ways, and seize opportunity. Your optimism and reliability will earn you a coveted place in an organization, and praise and pay to match. Virgo and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 1, 19 and 33.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). New scenes invite you. You won’t know what to say or how to behave when you get there, but go anyway. There’s no way around it; experience is the only teacher here.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s somewhere you see yourself. This vision of you in an improved state is growing increasingly vivid. To change your life, change the patterns of behavior that have held you from that place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are good reasons to let go of hard feelings. First of all, they are heavy, and carrying around unnecessary weight gets tiring. You can take the lesson and lose the burden. Writing or talking about it helps.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Instead of providing all the answers (exhausting!), you’ll encourage others to find the answers. This takes longer and requires you to be OK with their early-stage mistakes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The truly confident aren’t thinking about how their performance looks or sounds. They just play the moment. There are two ways to get there. Either do a thing a million times, or cease to care what people think of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One stroke of luck will vanquish 10 worries. Magic like this doesn’t come along every day, although you’ll have two more waves of this wand before the month is through.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Advice from the top will only help if the person knows your particular kind of journey. What counts more is advice from someone but one or two rungs above you on the ladder.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone is fragile to some degree and indestructible in other ways. It’s hard to tell on the surface, though, because each person’s shatterproof glass parts are differently distributed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll have a chance to use an underappreciated talent, not only satisfying but also a reminder of how good life can be when you’re doing what you love. Appreciation is just a bonus.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Make no assumptions about how to please people. Your idea of a happy outcome is different from someone else’s, and it will be important to get clear on the terms.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What makes special things special is their infrequency. A treat every day isn’t a treat; it’s a habit. An essential ingredient to special treats: anticipation and delayed gratification.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Among your most beautiful cosmic gifts are compassion and high-level empathy. Sure, these talents sometimes cause you pain. But today, they will bring you nothing but joy.

To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: June 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 8

In a digital era, there are many fiendishly complicated areas of life, humanly understood by but a select few. Contrastingly, our relationship…

Horoscopes: June 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 5

The moon is big as a berry in the juicy-sweet skies of Sagittarius. This is the realm of adventure and perspective-seeking. Pluck the low-hang…

Horoscopes: June 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 4

This overlapping of the sun and Venus are like a Venn diagram clarifying where are the overlapping interests of “self-care” and “other-care.” …

Horoscopes: June 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 7

The tension between the sun and Mars is still palpable today. Consider walking away from the conflict, dropping the argument or ending the gam…

Horoscopes: June 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 3

Central in yesterday’s cosmic argument was the tension of Venus and Mars. Today it’s settled by the sun weighing in on the side of Venus. The …

Horoscopes: June 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 6

It’s pretty tricky for a bright star to throw shade, but the arrangement of the sun to Mars enacts the emotional equivalent. The Gemini solar …

Horoscopes: June 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 2

A total of four squared aspects provide the day with the sort of tension that makes for a heated, competitive game. This cosmic four-square ga…

Horoscopes: May 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 22

Planets rally around an auspicious Gemini new moon. Mercury and Venus align in the twin sign, too, followed by more air sign harmony from the …

Horoscopes: May 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 30

Virgo lunar vibes inspire a cleaning and clearing spree, and with Mercury as a new guest in the realm of domesticity, this effort will be focu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News