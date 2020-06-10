Horoscopes: June 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The sun and moon in bright, intellectual air signs will bring a tangle of thoughts. These mental entwinements can loop back on themselves and become overly complicated, so much so that it’s not worth teasing out the knots. They just need to be cut! Don’t spend too long in unhelpful processes. Take your mental scissors out and trim.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (JUNE 10). Love enfolds you this year! Your cosmic birthday gift is a surge of ambition that is well-matched to your abilities, which makes for a steady climb over the next 10 weeks. Adjust to new ways, and seize opportunity. Your optimism and reliability will earn you a coveted place in an organization, and praise and pay to match. Virgo and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 1, 19 and 33.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). New scenes invite you. You won’t know what to say or how to behave when you get there, but go anyway. There’s no way around it; experience is the only teacher here.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s somewhere you see yourself. This vision of you in an improved state is growing increasingly vivid. To change your life, change the patterns of behavior that have held you from that place.