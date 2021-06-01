Horoscopes: June 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There will be periods of not knowing what to do. They will seem to languish on endlessly. As one Tom Petty lyric suggested, “The waiting is the hardest part.” But you can rest assured this anticipation will not go on forever.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It is said that it’s easier to preach 10 sermons than it is to live one. For this reason, you avoid preaching or even suggesting what should be done. Instead, you act in the best way you know how, and that says everything you need to say.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Cheerfulness takes effort, but it earns its place as your go-to tone. It stops you before an observation becomes a lament, steadies you atop slippery emotional slopes, encourages you to linger in the sunshine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll get a substitute teacher in the classroom of life today, and no one is following the assigned seating chart. Your options are open. Will you sit up front or in the back? The standard stereotypes will apply.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The dynamic: one person completely immersed in the scene to the point of losing all self-consciousness and another worried about the groupthink gathering behind the eyes of the world. They, of course, need each other.