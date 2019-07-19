Mercury’s slip into Cancer will have people talking about their feelings before they even realize they are feeling them. Also, tongues will express surprising and unprocessed thoughts, as though certain filters have been removed. It’s a bad moment for secrets. They spill, trading their top clearance status for a label of common knowledge.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 19). It was a longshot and you took it anyway. You’ll be glad you did, as the solar return rewards gambling on your own ambition. You’re almost too attractive at the wind down of 2019 and there’s security in this. You may go more unapologetically into who you are and find exciting liberation there! Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 38, 17 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your past experience will help you as long as you understand that every case is new and today’s is not exactly like anything you’ve seen. Try not to let what you know blind you to what you don’t.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s one thing to control the luck you’ve been given, but it’s quite another spiritual skill level to manage the luck you haven’t even been granted yet. Practice the latter to ready yourself for what’s to come.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As you observe the reactions and take in the opinions of others, you’ll start to suspect that you’re doing things the hard way. Ask for shortcuts and they will be illuminated.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know when you’re on track. Though it’s much easier to sense when you’re off, as the road gets mighty bumpy and your productivity slows, if it doesn’t grind to a halt. Don’t wait for all that drama. Make adjustments now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When someone says, “I’ll try,” it typically points to a low commitment level. If you feel yourself hedging toward this response, consider what would need to happen for you to actually dig in.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People who claim to be seeking the truth may actually be fishing around for an ego boost, which is too bad because compliments, validation and other sorts of emotional charges are a poor substitute for what truth can do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Who needs your compassion? Everyone. The righteous and the sinners, the desperate and the confident, the joyful and the depressed, and all in between. You need it, too. When in doubt, choose tenderness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To sum it up, don’t sum it up. To describe people in a few words would be reductive. To condense the deal down to the bottom-line dollar amount would cheapen it. Be comfortable, for the moment, with the vast undefined.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Right now, it may not seem like the real-life version is living up to your standards, but don’t be so quick to judge. There are needs being fulfilled of which you aren’t quite aware.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Self-control and self-denial are not the same thing. You’ll have greater control when you don’t deny yourself so much as steer yourself in the direction of a substitution.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you put the time and energy into learning a thing, you want to get a return on that investment. And if the thing you’re learning is another person, the return will be a very satisfying feeling of deep connection.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Wanting to be anywhere other than where you are makes things difficult. But the minute you decide that where you are is the ideal place (regardless of what’s going on there), the difficulties dissipate.
