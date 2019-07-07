Time for the Mercury retrograde checklist. Do you know where your keys are? Phone? Glasses? Internet passwords? Do you know where you parked your car, where you left your shoes, where the story left off, where you left your heart? Reorient. Gather up all that’s important to you and document its whereabouts. Let’s keep track going forward.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 7). You’ll get the sneaking suspicion that you’ve more going for you than you’ve learned to count on. There are unseen forces ready to lift you when you need it most and people who root for you at a distance. You’ve only to gesture, to beckon them into your world, to receive the buoyancy of loving support. It’s your year. Virgo and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 2, 29, 1 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you cause people to think twice, count that as a win. You can move them and inform people. You have this power at your fingertips. It will mostly come through things that you make.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Fallow time is as essential to your work as the time spent work time is. Stillness defines movement. Space defines matter. Pauses define music. And sleep defines your experience of reality.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Sometimes you change the group; sometimes the group changes you. Mostly, it’s all happening at once. This group you’re in is like a big ball of baking ingredients today, mixing together until it’s all something else entirely.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll see neat places on the internet, in books, on television, and it’ll stir an appetite in you, not only for the sights but for the experience of breathing the air there.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your plans and efforts need financing. This is no longer an idea, or even a goal. It’s an action. You’ll decide that you’re going to attain it, figure out the first steps, and then execute them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Be aware that your loved ones crave your attention, and they will get it one way or another. Today, it will be better to fill the needs of others lovingly in the way you want to than to wait for them to be uncomfortably without you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Of course you matter profoundly to loved ones. You may find this surprising, but you can be unforgettable in the lives of complete strangers, too. What you think is a casual interaction will have a lasting impact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Take some of the pressure off of yourself. Maybe you don’t have to change the world. Maybe the world will change and all you have to do is witness, participate and maybe take few notes along the way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll be daring, but not in the typical ways. Sometimes, it’s just daring to be the first person to say hello or to endeavor in any way to make things nicer for people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Hope drives today’s action. You believe in the heart of future generations, and you’ll put your support behind that belief in whatever way you possibly can.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have quiet questions that have lived inside your soul for an eternity. You are still searching for the answers, and though they may never come, they will organize your experience in beautiful ways today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are so many injustices that people take for granted in everyday life that you won’t have to look far to find things that can be improved upon. Be the change.
