The cowhand may appear to be on a chill ride, wrangling the herd to greener pastures. Then again, staying calm amongst beasts that weigh at least a ton apiece could be harder than it looks. Similarly, while Venus and Pluto are in opposition, it’s a challenge to wrangle heavy thoughts and feelings. Go easy on yourself and keep a relaxed stride.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 21). Your cosmic birthday gift will be a sense of freedom. You’re free to feel the way you do — no guilt necessary. You’ve earned and are worthy of emotional riches, so take it. A playful spirit prevails over the next 10 weeks and is quite attractive, too, so expect new friends and opportunities to come into the picture. Aquarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 14, 9 and 33.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe what you think of yourself shapes your identity, but what shapes it even more are how you act and what you do. The movement involved in executing one action will mean more than hours and days of thought.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You want to know how the other person does it. If you ask, you’ll learn. But if you don’t ask — and do some careful observing, followed by some experimenting on your own first — you’ll learn more.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To get a good balance of yourself and others is not only a very attractive social skill but also a valuable happiness skill. The inconvenient giving you’ll do today will count toward a more satisfied you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are a lot of people around. Who is actually helping you, though? It’s almost like the more people you could ask for help the less likely you are to ask anyone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everything is a path today. There are no one-offs. What you think is a simple agreement will wind up being, in one way or another, a subscription. Avoid obligating yourself. The smallest gesture will do it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To choose an activity that gets the heart pumping faster will be a thrill, a health enhancer and a gamble. The risk is that you just may fall in love with whatever work, play, or person is involved.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll connect with people when the timing is right. So, don’t worry about people who haven’t called back yet or anything along those lines. What would you do if you believed your social life was divinely guided?
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There have been days when you were so filled with purpose that there was more than enough to cover days like today, when you don’t feel particularly strong about it in any direction. Relax, accept and trust.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Living in the moment is easier when there are people or things present to ground you in it. Nature can do this for you today, especially that which involves bodies of water.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You know what the triggers are, and instead of avoiding them, you seem almost to seek them out. Give yourself the benefit of the doubt. Maybe this isn’t self-sabotage. Rather, you’re subconsciously trying to get over your fear.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People have varying needs for space and closeness, which change over time. Even those you’ve known a long while may surprise you along these lines today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Remember when that bit of life you expected would have an emotional effect on you just didn’t? Well, some things just take longer to process. You’ll likely notice some delayed emotional impact today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.