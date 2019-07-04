Happy birthday to the United States of America, born this day in 1776, making it a Cancer country. The crab is the sign of patriotism, and the birth chart of the United States boasts four luminaries in the realm of Cancer — the sun, Mercury, Venus and Jupiter. The moon was in innovative Aquarius the day the Declaration of Independence was signed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 4). This solar journey shows your talents, relationships and efforts aligning to give you something truly cool to show for your time. It will be months in the making and more in the sharing. A move or building process in September will be key. Love lifts and pushes you in November. More join you in January. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 38 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You do what you need to do. Then you no longer need it and the habit drops away. Maybe the thing you’re trying to do with sheer willpower can be more easily accomplished with a better understanding of your real needs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Humans are complicated, multifaceted and often their own worst enemies. A person has to be pretty cunning indeed to outsmart his or her own worst tricks and self-sabotaging behaviors. Such is the mastery of living.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The thing that ultimately drives change is your desire for the change. But how can you make yourself want something more than you do? Seeing someone who has it will — that’s the magic motivator.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can’t understand the fight within until it’s projected outside yourself, depicted in some friction going on in your world. Conflict is rarely about what it seems to be about.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Lively characters come into the picture, influencing you in the moment and giving you something to think about later, too. The day features mutual admiration and respect.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Fear will stand between you and opportunities that are waiting to be seized. But you don’t always have to fight fear. You can simply turn it like a dancer, or say “boo,” or just ask it to move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s hard to know the scale of a project until you get in there and start doing it. Some things you think will be easy will take forever and what you thought was a big deal could snap together in an instant.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may philosophize brilliantly, though the strange thought loops never arrive at a conclusion. All pondering and argument will end with practical measures that solve the problem.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are those who turn minor criticisms into major arguments and take helpful comments as personal slights. It’s a distortion that could be caused by depression; it’s not so much an invitation to quarrel as a call for help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are qualities in which you surpass the others. Take charge of those, not just because it will make life more interesting and enjoyable for you but because it will be better for all involved.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Clarity can come in an instant and thoughts can stream in faster than a high-speed download. Still, it takes time to get into the state of body, mind and spirit that makes clarity possible. Proper rest is a huge part of this.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The past can be glamorized, idealized, regretted, distorted, used as ammunition or motivation, retold, grieved and celebrated. The best thing you can do with the past is learn from it.
