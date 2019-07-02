The new moon and total eclipse of the Cancer sun is a positive omen for domestic harmony. In the same way that glitchy gadgets can often be reset by simply powering them down, the energy around home family gets rebooted with this brief blink of the sun. Mysterious? Yes! But once it’s fixed, don’t look back. Take the win and move along.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 2). This is a year in which you’re truly making it up as you go. You’ll get to do and be a lot of different and interesting things. Inspiration will come and go; your real superpower is not relying on it. You work no matter what, pressing on so you can show others the way. Finances improve with flexibility and problem-solving skills. Sagittarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 1, 18 and 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). We work toward and celebrate abundance, though it’s an obstacle more often than not. Too much of a thing lessens its value. It’s cumbersome to carry around. It attracts envy. Keep it lean and mean.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Before you cast people in insider roles of your life, there’s a pretty extensive get-to-know-you period. You like to see how people handle defeat and difficulty. And how they handle success is even more important.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s pretty easy to figure out what can be controlled and what can’t. What’s hard is accepting it, not fighting with the truth of the matter, and turning attention to controllable things only.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can be alert and wise without being worried. It’s more of an internal posture shift than anything else — an attitude that helps you align yourself so you’re ready to move instead of draining into hypothetical spirals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No matter what your reach or resources are, the first step to getting a message out is making it understandable. It’s easier to comprehend a clear whisper than an unclear shout.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Getting away from a thing isn’t the same as running away from it like you’re scared. Not every retreat is an escape. New goals will help you put distance between you and the thing you’re sensing just isn’t right for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The emotions and intent of an action are an intrinsic part of the alchemy. The same action can be done in anger or done with dignity, and that will make all of the difference in what happens next.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you didn’t have all that’s making your life so full and interesting now, you’d give a pretty penny to acquire it. And though you’ve gotten rather used to the way things are, there’s luck when you try and see it all anew today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you’re working with or for someone, get to know the whole person, to whatever extent that is possible, instead of centering everything around a transaction. Context is more important than any one detail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Things don’t always feel like what they are.
For instance, running can feel more like flying than being in a jet, but the jet will get you there faster. Analyze data today. If you’re just going by feel, you’ll miss something.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You intend a certain outcome, though what you actually do next may not reflect this. It’s like there’s two of you living in that body, one that wants to follow directions and one that doesn’t.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The difference between the ordinary and the extraordinary isn’t always effort, talent, positioning or anything else easily controllable. Sometimes it’s just a mood, a certain lighting, or timing. The X-factor favors you today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.