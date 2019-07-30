Some thoughts and emotions are more persistent than others. Even so, this last day of the Mercury retrograde is a fine time to reiterate: You are not your thoughts. You are not your feelings. Maybe you’re not even their originator. Thoughts come from everywhere. You can catch feelings like you can catch a cold. You are the witness.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 30). You eliminate confusion around you. The way you act, dress, think, present yourself... you’ll shape it so that people understand who you are, what you want and what you’re doing about it. Because you communicate this so clearly, relationships support the best of you and take you where you want to go. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 44, 30, 8 and 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). In days of old, honor was defended and superiority was proven with a duel. Some much milder version of that will go on today. It’s best declined, and definitely unworthy of your attention.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Observe human nature keenly and reap rewards. People will speak their thoughts until either the thought-spring runs dry or the thoughts are not of the variety they believe you want to hear. Which is it?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What you do, you do for your own self-respect and not to acquire any reward or avoid any punishment that the world provides for such an action. Your confidence will grow with every right move.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll make good choices by way of scientific deduction, intuition, common sense and luck. You’ll do your part and destiny will lean in to shoulder some of the weight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You care about the other person’s experience of you. This care extends to the groups you represent. You take partial responsibility for how people experience any social group, company or country to which you belong.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your discerning mind has kept you out of trouble, just don’t let it also keep you out of the good stuff. The beginning of things is no time to judge. Rather, it’s a time to observe while keeping the spirit of possibility alive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Success looks different to different people. Make no assumptions about this except maybe that your definition of success is unique to you. When you match your own expectation, it will bring deep personal satisfaction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People fear what they don’t know. Because you strive for clarity in all communication, you make it easy for people to find you and learn about what you do. Today, it’s good for business and relationships of all kinds.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll give your enthusiasm and care to one who revels in the attention. This is an ideal match of energies, as you need to give and they need to receive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The fire of your mind needs tending. You don’t want it to blaze out of control, nor do you want it to smolder and go cold. Give yourself fuel spaced over time — inspiration to burn warm and long.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t understand the ones who just show up to get a paycheck. That’s not you. Enthusiasm makes all of the difference. You really want to make something beautiful happen, and you will.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Creativity multiplies when it hits the air. Get it out. Talk or write or move. Ideas breed ideas. When you’re sharing them, others answer with their own ideas and they proliferate even further.
