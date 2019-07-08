The imagination of adults will generally follow in the direction of available resources, whereas children who are unaware of the limits imposed by a longer time spent in a certain perceived reality will imagine wildly, and often brilliantly. Whatever you can do to get back to the purity of such imaginings is favored as Mercury conjuncts Mars.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 8). How the wonders unfold! You choose optimism and curiosity at every turn, the attitude that attracts fascinating opportunities. The old alliances may not fully get where you’re going, but they’ll catch up in later months. Embrace friends, teachers and love coming your way. The adventure sets sail in January. Capricorn and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 22, 28 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). To flow with your own energy will be a challenge. It’s not about trying to will yourself to be more or less active, rather it’s about listening to the needs of your body, mind and soul.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You won’t know what the real deal is until you’re in it in person. Today, the hypotheticals are even less grounded than usual. Wherever possible, meet up in real life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll get to the goal faster when you include another person in the process. The down side is that you’ll either have to pay this person up front or on the back end, so it’s not the most cost-effective way.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t have to be perfect to be loved, liked or included. You don’t have to be perfect to be persuasive, effective or accomplished. You don’t have to be perfect, period.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don’t overthink. Plow through. Throwing money at a problem isn’t usually the best or most lasting solution; however, in today’s case, it will fix things quickly so you can move on.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve used your talents to do good work, to position yourself and to contribute to your team. Now you’ll use them for the sole purpose of making someone else look good. They need you, and you need to help. So, it works out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t need yes-people around you to make you feel large and in charge. While it’s nice to get pumped up with compliments before you set out to conquer the world, it’s better when the boost comes from inside yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are connected to someone in a mysterious way. This person shows up in your life unexpectedly, at the strangest times, and changes the way you think about what’s going on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Simple stories are easier to understand, but then again, they also leave a lot out — maybe the best stuff. To go directly from here to there is logical and unmemorable. There’s pleasure and usefulness in meandering.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you could do the thing in half the time, it would be better. No catch. There’s nothing to miss in the half you’re about to cut out. Bottom line: This task is really taking too long; find another way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When people aren’t telling the whole story, there’s a reason. If you ask directly, you’re unlikely to get the whole truth. Press gently and observe, or wait for unguarded moments to reveal more. This is worth knowing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Peer pressure is powerful and omnipresent. Wherever people are, there’s a pressure to conform to them. Spend as little time as possible with people who undervalue you.
