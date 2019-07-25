“Blowing up” is what they call it in the entertainment world when an artist starts to gain career momentum with a big-time platform, excellence in the spotlight and thousands of new fans and followers. Some version of blowing up happens for many involved in big projects, as Mars and Jupiter in fire signs light the fuse of good fortune.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 25). You’ve welcomed truth even when it wasn’t so easily digested. That’s why you’re so deserving of this year’s cosmic present: truth that’s sweet, not because it’s sugarcoated but because it’s as wholesome as ripe grapes. You’ll be promoted. It will be nice to focus on more exciting things. Your family will grow. Capricorn and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 49, 15, 2 and 11.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Exits can feel awkward, but you’re not doing anyone a favor by sticking around after the metaphorical party is over. The sooner you leave a played-out situation, the better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just because a boundary is defined doesn’t mean it has to stay that way forever. As proven by shifting realms, territories, landmarks, countries, even continents... the shape of things changes. Be a shaper.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When providing someone with all they need prevents them from learning how to help themselves, it’s no help at all. Step back and ask, “How can I give without enabling?”
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People will pay you according to the pricing you establish. You get to set that up. Take cues from what others are doing, but don’t copy them. Consider the value you create for others, and price accordingly.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Do you wish you could be like a movie director yelling “cut” to end the scene and try the whole thing over from the top? It’s not going to happen exactly like that, but you will get some version of a do-over.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You learned what everyone wanted, but now that seems like a long time ago. Some have changed their minds. Some you’ve forgotten about. It’s time to learn anew.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your directions, requests, needs, purchasing behaviors and more will have far greater impact than you think, perhaps indirectly. Think about the ripple before you throw the stone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Maybe you can’t totally control your moods (after all, feelings can be rather impervious to control), but you’ve a good amount of mastery over them, and you’ll use what you know to guide yourself into the sunshine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whether brilliant or dark, these thoughts drifting through your mind are not you, do not define you and probably are not even anything you came up with. They are merely clouds. You are the sky.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you give your laughter freely and easily, you become a magnet for funny people — especially the ones who interpret laughter as the ultimate form of love. They could be right about that.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Temporary separations are actually very good for relationships of all kinds, especially work. Even a short time away will be enough to give you the perspective that, upon your return, leads to a breakthrough.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Chores reward. Surveying a freshly mowed yard or opening drawers filled with freshly laundered and folded clothes — these details are confidence boosters.
