A swollen Capricorn lunar luminary careens toward tomorrow’s eclipse. This is a mogul’s moon bringing luck for all kinds of business, but especially the kind geared to strengthen bonds at home. And given the lunar opposition to Venus, it’s likely that practical solutions are exactly the answer to certain emotional needs.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 15). Your cosmic birthday present will be an always welcome one — money from out of the blue that you can use to accomplish any number of things, including enjoying loved ones in a new setting, helping a friend and/or investing in your business or education. Extremely lucky meetings happen in August and November. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 2, 18, 44 and 8.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). When the negative outweighs the positive, don’t let it slide. Keep track. It will help you decide if, when and how to make a change. One day’s tally won’t be a sizeable enough sample to work from, but it’s a start.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you know what people want, it’s easy to please them. But pleasing people isn’t the same as helping them. In order to truly help, you have to go beyond what people want and give them instead what they need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s not what you do so much as how you do it that matters today — well, every day really. But you’ll notice this more with the current emotional fluidity you’re experiencing.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll need to be somewhat stern with yourself as you keep yourself on track with projections and goals. Put a hard shell around you to deflect the word “no” and keep on going until you get to “yes.”
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your acoustic environment can add or subtract quite a few points from the score that is your overall quality of life. It’s worth spending energy on, whether in acts of soundproofing, building playlists or other sorts of audio-soothing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your plans will be expedited just as soon as you get that piece of training you’ve been missing. Ask around because the perfect teacher is only one connection away.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Bonds that were built in times of difficulty and trouble will get tested under happier circumstances. They’ll probably prove strong, but you might be surprised how tricky it is to relate in a lighter atmosphere.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll notice how your whole demeanor and energy improves when you get around that attentive person who listens and laughs with you. This sort of high-quality interaction doesn’t need to be such a rarity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You said you’d do it, and you will. True, today it’s still undone. Take a step or two, though, and you’ll create momentum enough to make quick work of this project.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s like you’re a different person when you signed up to do a thing than you are when it’s time to actually deliver. Regardless, you’ll be glad for your commitments and all you must do today to keep them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your heart will suggest your next move to you, booming its impractical request without regard to the sort of details that will have to come together to make it happen. After all, that’s someone else’s department.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships exist in a state of flux. Any move made by any involved will change the balance. In order to stabilize, and let the relationship find its natural equilibrium, both have to settle in for a minute, making no new moves at all.
