The centaur shoots a lucky arrow through the moon. First, the good fortune showers the Mercurian realm, where it will do tremendous good, especially considering the current communication retrograde. Next, there’s a sweet angle to the healing asteroid, Chiron. Finally, an encouraging Martian connection bids us to “fight the good fight.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 12). Success means something different to you now than it did last year. The new criteria will include certain hard evidence — results you want to see. Your approach gets more organized, your focus more singular. You’ll flow around disruptions and just keep going until you reach the goal. Family will grow in 2020. Virgo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 28, 14, 12 and 6.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). These doubts are normal, but stop it anyway. Your hopes and wishes are not unreasonable fantasies that will never happen. They are well within your grasp. If you don’t feel this is true, you just haven’t found the right mentor.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People may talk about what they like, how they treat people and how they want to be treated, but words can be unreliable predictors, especially these days. Count what you witness over what you hear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Like sailors singing a chantey song in the face of rough seas, people will feel stronger as they unite in the language of sound, especially chanting, rhythm and, of course, music.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). No one is just like you. It is easy to mistakenly believe that people who are a little like you will follow the same lines of thoughts across the board, but they will not — that is, not without your leadership.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). From the outside, it may seem that everyone on the inside is getting along, feeling the team spirit and basking in a sense of belonging. Of course, this is not how groups typically work. The best ones are held together with tension.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s not that you have some burning piece of information to share. It’s just that sharing, sharing anything, is so important right now. Satisfy your craving to connect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People can be like wallpaper in a design catalogue, the same patterns repeating page after page. Maybe the colors and the scale shift, but at some point, you know what you can expect when you turn the page.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s a movie going on in your mind. You have to turn off the drama on this small screen before you can see what’s actually happening in world beyond.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Most days are not as black-and-white as this one, but right now, there are clear-cut delineations and goals that are either met or not met. Almost doesn’t count.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Nothing brings out your best like pressure. It would be so much more comfortable and enjoyable if you could work as fast and as brilliantly out of sheer inspiration, but this isn’t how things work. Pressure is the way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Complaining is boring to those who aren’t sharing the undesirable experience. It might even be boring to those who are. In any case, you’ll avoid hearing or stating complaints as you dive into more interesting pursuits.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The amount of personal energy you have to throw at a problem will depend on last night’s sleep, your diet and your emotional well-being. Address these areas to set yourself up for future success.
