This Taurus moon is like a bull wandering into greener pastures. Unaware of map boundaries and personal property, it’s easy to cross invisible lines. It’s only a problem with those personally invested in where the lines should be. If no one knows or cares, rules get broken without consequence; territories overlap; new orders are established.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 26). Your charisma is contagious, your laughter infectious, and this solar journey’s theme is the fun that happens wherever you go. You connect with people on the most random and seemingly small things, but it turns into something more. Don’t rush to make goals. Research; play; and relax until you feel moved to act. Gemini and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 30, 50, 12 and 7.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one is the same person after a week of living. The changes may be subtle, but subtleties add up. No matter how long or thoroughly you know a person, you still have to do updates.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’re not a professional storyteller, a story doesn’t have to have an ending to be worth telling. In fact, your friends and fans want the play-by-play. They want to be in on it and waiting along with you to see what happens.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When people are in your territory, you can’t totally relax. It’s not a problem if you’re supposed to be alert, as is the case at work or in a certain social context. But everyone needs a place to totally unwind. Claim your space.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Thinking there is only one right answer, person, way of doing things, etc., is a great way to put too much pressure on the situation and watch it eventually implode. Open it up. There are many right options.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Wish lists are fun. Go on and make yours. Then expand it to include every requirement you have of life. You’ll find that some of these are a bit much, but realizing this lets you laugh at yourself, let go and heal a little.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re not one to keep tabs on every little interaction, but you do have a good general sense of when you’re helping someone and when the person is helping you. It helps you maintain a healthy, pleasant social balance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even though at times you’ve felt like a pawn in someone else’s game of life, you’ve always been a royal in your own. And you can keep it that way even while serving someone today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t wait for a storm warning to create your emotional shelter. Protection is part of every beautiful life. The same storms capable of terrible destruction are things of majesty to those watching from the safety of shelter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ve been known to leave your heart with various people in various places. Like a smartphone, your heart has a decent location system. If necessary, you can locate and promptly retrieve it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Justice wins in the end, right? You want to believe this, and yet it would be wrong to relax in good faith that life does, too. As a crusader for justice, it’s your responsibility to guide it along.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Stars favor you slipping into project management mode. Write down all that needs doing. Sort it. Then schedule it. The happiest part of your day will be the moment right after this planning session.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your story isn’t a static piece of history. Like all of history, the tales get rewritten as distance and context evolve. Whichever way you frame your past, others will see it the same way you do.
