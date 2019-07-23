Just as Disney remakes their best movies to update them and bring them to new generations, your personal story could probably use an update. This first full day of the Leo sun is an excellent time to get on that. Consider that there might be a better way to frame this journey and present to yourself, and the world, the story of who you are.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 23). Your cosmic birthday gift is an excellent guidance system for your lionheart. You’ll be drawn to love those who can love you back with life-enhancing levels of emotional availability. Relationships brimming with support, understanding, affection and enthusiasm give you a launching pad for personal success beyond hopes. Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 33, 1, 39 and 14.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You admire, you love, and you give your goodwill freely and fully. Your kindly view of people and the action you take to follow it through will begin a circle of reciprocity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Exaggeration is a branch of lying, though often born of a benevolent attempt at making the praise more exciting, the story more interesting, the accomplishment more remarkable. Embellishments are to be expected.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you make a recommendation, you put yourself and your judgment on the line. You wouldn’t do this for just any old reason. You’ll have to be firmly convinced that your recommendations will help and won’t backfire on you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have friends who naturally gravitate to an opposing view to yours. You need them now. They’ll give you strange opinions to consider. They’ll help you make a stronger case or create better work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s prudent to avoid contradicting anyone and, if you can help it, avoid being contradicted yourself. How? By sticking to the accepted social “script” until you have time to consider all views and options and formulate a thoughtful opinion.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Boredom is mildly uncomfortable, but it’s also the predecessor to your next excellent and purposeful work. You’ll be surprised at what you can come up with once you’ve had enough time and space to become profoundly bored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you’re going to assume anything, assume that there are and will always be things you don’t know about others and that these mysteries will keep things interesting.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A good match of intensity levels will be the secret sauce of social ease. Some groups are more passionate than others. You can match most any level, but it’s better to find the group at the intensity level you enjoy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your day will be influenced strongly and surprisingly by the good words, better deeds and unfailing courtesy you propagate wherever you go.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Act decisively. You know what you’re doing. Oddly enough, even if you’ve never done anything like this before in your life, you’ll still make excellent choices. So go forward with confidence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s a magic interchange that occurs when you align yourself with those of great mind, heart and character. You’ll gain from each other, each becoming and evoking a personal best.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will persuade without words and obtain without a financial exchange. It’s who you are (much more than what you say, own or pay for) that will make things happen.
