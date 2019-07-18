As far as omens go, this Mars and Pluto situation may as well be skywriting. As is the case with most skywriting scenarios, the limitations of the medium favor a very simple message, the fewer characters the better. Mars and Pluto are ideal clients in this regard, as their message is quite short. “GO!”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 18). Your cosmic birthday gift will be an extremely useful one: You’ll have an uncanny knack for understanding and modifying your own moods, making it possible to change your emotional state at will. Keep researching your wishes. It’s how you’ll find dream situations to plug into, and things happen quickly from there. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 42, 35, 11 and 13.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You may feel a great deal of pressure in the fact that someone is coming to you for answers, but you can relax about this. You don’t have to know anything special. The best you can do is hold up a mirror.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Minding your own business may sound like a bossy directive, but it’s actually a path to freedom and increased energy. If you’re careful not to make things about you that needn’t be, you’ll have more energy for your own enjoyment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Maybe, on a planet hurtling 1,000 miles an hour through space, control is largely an illusion. But it’s a sorely need one. Create it for another person today and you’ll experience ease and gratitude.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t need to know everything about the subject at hand because you’re going to specialize and get really terrific at one part of the puzzle. Narrow your focus. You’ll learn best when you learn less.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Invite that highest iteration of your mental process to take charge and you’ll receive a vision. The vision is of you living your best life — or at least this is one possible version of it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Can you improve things by transferring responsibility to someone more capable, knowledgeable or lucky? Not really. Not today, anyway. Or rather, it’s costly and possibly lazy, whereas a DIY approach will bring you good fortune.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The “why” question is most helpfully directed from you to you. It is not a good question to ask of the people on your team because it’s usually an accusation. Move on to the “how” and “what” questions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In every relationship there comes a time when one or both parties needs to recalibrate. If you’re paying attention and making small adjustments along the way, this shouldn’t be too big of a deal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s someone behind the scenes who has the power to implement or block your plan. This person may not be directly or officially the authority but nonetheless possess influence that outsizes his or her role.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your self-esteem is a fickle metric. Just remember that it is, after all, just an opinion. Even so, if being around a person seems to have a consistently negative influence on your self-esteem, just leave.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Point everyone toward solving your problem, and then you won’t be working on it alone. The people around you may not exactly jump into helping mode, but the mental wheels will turn. This is a start.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You want to agree to something, but agreement isn’t just saying yes. Agreement becomes action and then habit, and before you know it, the agreement is a lifestyle. Think it over and through.
