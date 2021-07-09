Horoscopes: July 9

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s no call right now for a big change. What would it look like if the next 24 hours were a lot like your life, only happier? Imagining such a thing will show you where you could make a small but effective shift.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The opportunities will be swept up by those with a responsive attitude. Before you step into the arena, you’ll put yourself in the mindset to take in your surroundings, be decisive and swiftly act.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your mind is open, and your appetites are hearty. You’re primed to listen, learn and discover the outside world, led by a small internal voice of intuition. It’s the compass you can trust.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Keep in mind that some audiences are better than others. If you want the good ones, don’t pander and provide for the lesser ones. An engaged audience will bring their curiosity and much more to the room.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The thick of the drama is not an actionable position. Rise up. From a higher vantage, you’ll see what the situation needs and get ideas about how to serve the interests of those involved and form a suitable contribution.