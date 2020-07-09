Horoscopes: July 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People love you just how you are, but that is not the reason you don’t have to try too hard today. You’ll be doing what matters to you in the style that feels comfortable to you and good things will just naturally happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You prefer to know what people want, though it’s very interesting not to know. It causes you to make guesses and it’s fun to get them right and even more fun to get them wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Nostalgia is its own kind of pleasure. Like most pleasure, it’s best taken in moderation. You’ll relish the sweetness of looking but you have no desire to dwell there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Working under pressure isn’t entirely pleasant, but today it’s how you’ll get the right things done in the timeline that works for the world at the price that works for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When people go out of their way for you, as they will today, just take it. Accept the gesture with a smile. You would do the same for others, and you have. Your motives were pure, and theirs are, too.