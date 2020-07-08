Horoscopes: July 8

Most life lessons are obvious, though some are so convoluted that it takes a very organized mind to find the point. As Mercury retrograde forms a square to Mars, there will be frustrations in which it is difficult to see a good takeaway. Let this be a creativity challenge. With more imagination, you can pull something productive out of this.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 8). You will often be moved by sudden emotion like spontaneous joy, extreme curiosity or effervescent attraction. You’ll take on projects with zest. Your unbeatable attitude will have you competing with top performers and landing in the winner’s circle. A new responsibility in 2021 will bring on a shift in how you spend your time. Aries and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 13, 22, 3 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The way to get people to take your advice is to find out the action they want to take, and then advise them to take it. Pointless? Maybe. But people want to do what they want to do and not feel so alone in it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Be cool, go at a relaxed pace, believe that you, like the gods, have all the time in the world. With a laid-back attitude, you will get there amidst people who feel as comfortable as you do.