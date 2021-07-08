Horoscopes: July 8

A lesson from the stressed relationship of Venus to Uranus. Disappointment and frustration can be avoided by anticipating and preparing for experiences. Imagination is a time machine. Project yourself into events; see yourself winning; and then work backward, supplying yourself with what you need to make that happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are arriving at a juncture that many before you were unable to successfully navigate, their failures a motivating force behind your caution and senses on high alert. You can do this.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To the world, you’re a diligent worker bee, but you experience yourself differently. Unmet expectation causes a discrepancy in you that no one else can see. You feel you should do more to get there. Is it even possible though?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you spread yourself thin, there will be a little of you on every sandwich, though maybe not enough to impact the overall flavor profile of anyone’s meal. Say no to three things so you can give a more concentrated yes.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). As it was with the royals in days of old, the luxuries you share in your “castle” will really pay off. Entertainment wins battles without raising swords. Diplomacy is among the numerous unselfish reasons to invest in your home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While attempting to balance the professional, personal, creative and communal aspects of your life, you’ll come to the inevitable conclusion that something’s got to give. If you don’t choose what, the universe will choose for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The work is tricky and new to you, though there are people around who have been doing this for decades. While trying your best to do things right, you may bring smiles to the lips of experts. They will be smiles of compassion.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Society will readily present you with an entire chart of what you must do to be virtuous and deserving of respect, and your impulse to set it on fire is not entirely unwarranted. It’s all too much, right? Retreat; recharge; and regroup.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Before you spend countless hours trying to figure out and execute the most efficient and effective way to complete the task, make sure it’s worth doing. The big-picture view is invaluable. Step back; walk up; figure it out.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Communication isn’t always talk. In fact, too much talk can definitely muddy the waters of communication. The point gets made best when sharpened by the flint of brevity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everything you experience today has a benefit of one kind or another. Some will pay off immediately and others years from now. It will be lucky to thank them in advance for the dividends.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s taking a while to master a subject. Maybe it doesn’t come naturally to you, or perhaps you’re so interested in it that you want to absorb it wholly and deeply. Either way, embrace this pacing. It’s perfect!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re a diligent, reliable worker, a friend to be counted on, a go-to member of the family — and, in a related story, you’re tired. How does the “inside-you” figure into the equation? That person wants equal attention.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 8). Nothing will interfere with your quest for and maintenance of an exciting, fulfilling personal life. You’ll develop skills and sharpen your intellect with an ongoing competitive challenge; advancement is certain. You’ll come to new understandings as you experiment and learn how to succeed among diverse personalities. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 32, 14, 4 and 17.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.