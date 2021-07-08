Horoscopes: July 8

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While attempting to balance the professional, personal, creative and communal aspects of your life, you’ll come to the inevitable conclusion that something’s got to give. If you don’t choose what, the universe will choose for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The work is tricky and new to you, though there are people around who have been doing this for decades. While trying your best to do things right, you may bring smiles to the lips of experts. They will be smiles of compassion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Society will readily present you with an entire chart of what you must do to be virtuous and deserving of respect, and your impulse to set it on fire is not entirely unwarranted. It’s all too much, right? Retreat; recharge; and regroup.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Before you spend countless hours trying to figure out and execute the most efficient and effective way to complete the task, make sure it’s worth doing. The big-picture view is invaluable. Step back; walk up; figure it out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Communication isn’t always talk. In fact, too much talk can definitely muddy the waters of communication. The point gets made best when sharpened by the flint of brevity.