Horoscopes: July 7

Patience is called for on a day that loiters between two stressful Venus events. What we want is bound up in the rules of time, laws that we are helpless to change. But without these boundaries, life would fluctuate wildly, becoming too fast to comprehend or unbearably elongated. The best we can do is accept and embrace impositions of pacing.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 7). Healthy relationships will top the long list of things you’re grateful for. What starts as an exciting attraction will develop into a deep connection and, at points, a shared mission. You’ll entertain loved ones and contribute to the magic of many a social event. The places you see will enrich your work and open opportunity. Scorpio and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 38, 33, 21, 8 and 20.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Thoughts show up like intrusive pop-up ads on the internet — suggestions based on your history — but that doesn’t mean you have to act on them. Click the little “X” and bring your attention back to what matters to you now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Shallow thinking leads to knowing enough to be dangerous. While not everything requires a deep dive, be alert to the signals that there might be more than what meets the eye.