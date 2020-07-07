Horoscopes: July 7

Usually when people are demanding, it’s because they are afraid that the world outside their control is a hostile place. What if we are to assume instead that what’s outside of our control is a heavenly oasis? In these final days of the Mercury retrograde, give your request and wait patiently, with an open and flexible mind, for a response.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 7). Your cosmic birthday gift is a surge in vitality brought on by an inspiring relationship. Your powers will be augmented in the months to come, and you’ll repair what’s been torn down, heal injury and set justice in motion. Professional luck kicks in for 2021, and through your acts of service you’ll accomplish a major goal. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 44, 48 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s something you’ve told yourself a lot lately. You know it’s just a story, but it’s your story, and it seems to be holding your sense of self in place, although honestly, you’ll be fine either way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The artist can turn any act into an act of art. The warrior can turn any act into an act of war... and it follows for the teacher, the lover, the provider. Who are you being?