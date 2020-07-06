Horoscopes: July 6

Relationships are a push-pull dance in which the distance between people must be constantly negotiated. This isn’t just about physical space. It’s how routines butt up against each other and what happens when domains of control overlap. It’s about the room between hearts.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 6). You are bound for excitement, and you will experience it this year. The investment is a little bit of planning, your creative imagination and a willingness to trade your work for unknown results. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 10, 27 and 6.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being in charge requires a variety of qualities. Knowing which is needed and when — that’s a skill in and of itself. Today you’ll employ masterly powers of discernment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not about to ask the crowd, “How do you like me now?” because you were never doing it for them. You will, however, dig deeper into your own soul and pose that question.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What a feeling! Your strategy is working, and momentum is building. Your goal will move as rapidly toward you as you are moving toward it.