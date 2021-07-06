Horoscopes: July 6

People make mistakes. People are not mistakes. Venus in Leo pulls an altruistic message from Saturn, the lesson planet, in Aquarius: Never confuse making a mistake with being a mistake. Also, be careful what you call a mistake because it’s a strong word for much of what naturally occurs in a typical learning process.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is quite possible you are still discharging an emotion you thought you’d processed years ago. You react with bodily sensations to the mere thought of this history.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What’s better than luxury? Fit. A cheap suit in the perfect size and tailoring cuts a much sharper figure than a suit that’s expensive but way too big or small. In all things, seek an excellent fit.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Maybe you’re not exactly looking forward to trying new things, but you are excited to meet the new you — the one who’s grown stronger, smarter and more sophisticated for gaining what only experience can give.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The space between people is always a negotiation. Physical distance will echo the emotional. Figuring out the right amount of negative space is a dance — back up, move in, pull to the side. You’ll know it when you find it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s a thin lane between confidence and arrogance. A can-do attitude can be like a steamroller. Try a “let’s do” attitude instead, the tone of which skips along down the yellow brick road, inviting joiners.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You learned the joy of planning long ago, and in fact, the preparations can be so much fun you have to be careful not to succumb to their seductions; the plan is supposed to support the endeavor, not stand in for it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When your awareness expands in one direction, it expands in all directions. This is why good things and bright vibes are coming toward you from all 360 degrees at once.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You live to “wow” them, but an audience that’s too demanding can take the pleasure out of that. This is a day to stick to your own whims and delights. You call the tricks. Fun exists where good boundaries do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s no downside to learning and accepting yourself, faults and all. Because you have a fully developed appreciation for yourself, you can give something rare and beautiful to others — unconditional love and friendship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Stay rooted in what you know, even as your branches reach ever higher, your vines climb wide and your blossoms open to the dangers and glories of the sky.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Hurt happens. Athletes play on; warriors fight through; shows continue. Whatever happens, it will seem inconsequential next to your decision to keeping it moving.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In building your proverbial castle, choose a befitting location, i.e., a naturally prominent site such as a ford, bridge or pass, or, even better, a nice, fluffy cloud-bank, which is a position as untakeable as any.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 6). You’ll have more friends and fans than you know what to do with; the natural result of amped-up powers of attraction as you exude humor and spark with creativity at every turn. Especially meaningful will be the appreciation of those close to you, shown in gestures, surprises and developments sprinkled through the year. Leo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 5, 33, 20 and 1.
