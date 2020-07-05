Horoscopes: July 5

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The stars highlight your ambition. Do not doubt that you can do what you set your mind to do. What you’re not born for, you can be trained for. All you have to do is decide to be that thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you just have to do what’s right, the character you’ve built will serve you well and almost no energy need be expended to follow through. It’s the jobs that demand cleverness that take all the energy!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One way to make the world more beautiful is to see it that way. You’re on the lookout for visually exciting moments and the world will not disappoint.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In order to point your attention in the right direction, you must first have all of it under your command. This requires you to protect your attention from possible drains.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Put a quarter in; get a treat out. That is how it works today. The currency won’t be quarters, but the returns will correlate directly. What you see is what you get.