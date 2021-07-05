Horoscopes: July 5

Growth and discomfort go together. Expect it. Lean into it. Eventually, it may be possible to embrace the sensation as a familiar friend. At this point in the solar journey, many will look forward to their reunion with the ache of growth, receiving it as a badge of honor, a warrior’s prize and tangible proof of awesomeness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want the goodness you felt before. But for some reason, you can’t get there in the same way. Don’t worry. Just try something else. There are hundreds of routes to the same feeling.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Consult others before you initiate action. Even when you have enough information to respond, it will benefit you to hold back until the right moment — the moment you can take control of the situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Because you know someone very well, you don’t have to try hard to understand. You hear it all when they say everything, and when they say nothing, several simultaneous meanings are deliberately implied. You get every one.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In these early days of a project, the endeavor is wholly unproven. Either give yourself margins of error that are so wide, they may as well be the page itself or put up the equivalent of bumpers in a bowling lane.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You express yourself hoping that others will unanimously support and embrace your truth. But the good effects of your honesty happen regardless of their reaction due to the powerful, gravity-defying effects of truth-telling.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Beware of those who give their opinion like it’s gold, like it’s enriching to all on whom it is bestowed, like it’s essential to the economy. The ones to watch are too busy living the principle to stop and hand out all the “gold.”
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What makes humble work so satisfying is its obvious completion. It’s easy to tell when the floor is swept or the window is spotless. You’ll deal in complex and difficult work. Make luck for yourself by emptying the trash.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Having preferences can be costly. Needing things to be a certain way can cage you into a position of having to fight for what you want — or just having to wait, save, trade, negotiate, work for it. What if you wanted less?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Life feels like a maze, but at least it’s a maze you get to set up for yourself. Arrange it so it’s easy to move through. What you can you do to make your environment conducive to moving forward?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be tapped by the challenge. Does it seem like a bad time? There is never a comfortable time to stretch because stretching is, by definition, a discomfort, though one that you could learn to crave.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A golf club could have multiple purposes. It could be used as a weapon, a hammer, meat tenderizer, rhythm instrument, etc. But of course, it is best suited to playing golf. Apt applications give tools their highest value.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just because you can’t do a thing perfectly, or even well, doesn’t mean you can’t do it at all. Being willing to get a little messy in the process will be the key to your overall success.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 5). To be rung like a bell by the strike of desire — this is no small gift. Such clarity of purpose only comes along a handful of times in a lifetime. This solar return sees you driven by inner fire, committed at a level that few will know and the rest won’t understand. You’ll embrace your destiny with certainty and do whatever it takes. Aries and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 11, 39 and 2.
