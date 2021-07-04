Horoscopes: July 4

As a tussle between Mars and Uranus breaks up, productivity can turn unproductive in an instant. Entertainment can turn into a source of boredom, safe spaces can turn unsafe, confidence can turn to mush. It’s how we handle those moments that determines our character, style and overall success. The chance to practice is a gift.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Jealousy is among the most effective teachers, as there’s always valuable information to be gleaned from our reaction to others doing enviable things. Jealousy reveals what we really want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t always have to know what to say. It’s better to admit when you’re lost in the conversation — to laugh and check in with your feelings. Perhaps speaking them can get the dialogue back on track.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The position you hold will be challenged. This doesn’t have to be a call to arms; rather, it’s a signal to tune into your environment to understand the desires of those around you so you can stay several steps ahead of the game.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Appreciation is often expressed to the people who get most of the credit anyway. This is lazy diplomacy: tending to the powerful to stay in their good graces. You’ll engage in the nobility of acknowledging the work of the less powerful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The difference between work that depletes you and work that builds you up is... no difference. Ask any bodybuilder who keeps lifting until the muscle fails: It’s not a style befitting every workout, but it works.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Achievement is overrated. It’s a prize but not the top prize. Too much emphasis on achievement makes bad things happen. For a joyful outcome, set your mind on learning instead, and then stay open and flexible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe it’s the meaningful compliments, or how a person seems to pick up what you’re throwing down even when no one else does, but you’re now getting a sense of your destinies becoming intertwined.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are a receiver for the beauty of the world today, and your attention is the bridge over which the good out there can cross into the good inside you and vice versa.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Don’t know why you had to do it? Don’t worry too much about it. Your impulses are filled with genius, though it may take a while for the deeper reasoning to become clear. Eventually, a grand logic will emerge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Reading the star pictures as the ancient Greeks did is but one way to do it. Your creative vision is so exceptional now, perhaps you should go rogue and connect the brilliant dots (and your dazzling future) to suit your whims.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You worry that socializing will steal time from your work. Actually, it will give your work a kick in the pants. You’ll find yourself going about things differently as friends inspire, inform and challenge you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Communication is risk. If the conversation gets out of control and turns heated and messy, then, well, that happened. Maybe emotional intensity isn’t optimal, but it’s better than not communicating.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 4). A renewal unfolds this solar return. You’ll untie your self-worth from your productivity and take long breaks doing whatever you want. These will, oddly enough, turn out to be your most “productive” stints, showing results of increased vitality and happiness, not to mention decision-making to reflect your priorities and values. Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 13, 33, 2 and 11.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.