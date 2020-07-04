Horoscopes: July 4

The birthday of America comes under the full moon in Capricorn this year with a lunar eclipse as the bow on this cosmic package. Throughout history, eclipses have been often an omen of distress and occasionally interpreted as a sign of renewal. In this way, the sky aptly reflects the complicated tenor of American life in these times.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 4). You’ll pursue attractions that happen to be wonderful for you, rocketing you to a new — and easier — experience of love and relationships. You’ll follow a fascination right to a new source of income. An investigation or deal that concludes successfully will allow for some frivolity at the start of 2021. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 24, 1, 10 and 5.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s a difference between neediness and vulnerability. Neediness expects the other person to fix the situation. Vulnerability stands strong and open.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will find the benefit in keeping your desire a secret. When others don’t know what you’re after, they cannot use that information to manipulate or compete with you. Play your cards close to the vest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Those who act without regard for risk often get applause as they land on their feet. You’re braver though. You assess the risk and do it anyway, which takes real courage.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Knowing where the other person was coming from won’t fix things, but it adds to your understanding and makes it more likely that next time will be different.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Few people are able to see past appearances. Maybe you have the right thing. You need people to accept it. Package it right, too. Things pass for what they seem to be, not for what they are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You do not need approval to proceed. However, if you get approval, others will be in on your plans. This will benefit you down the line. The more people on your side, the better.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Flowers and cards and food are wonderful tokens of affection, but taking the time to understand and appreciate another person’s way of thinking is an act of love that goes beyond material measures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The word “normal” does not describe a static state, as patterns of life fluctuate all of the time for you. You like to stay as fluid as the element of your sign. Water always finds the path of least resistance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your comprehensive grasp of language will give you a definite edge. It’s not just about knowing words, but understanding the nuances of tone and movement that convey to you what people mean.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your input will make a difference. People may not act on what you say immediately, but who you are and what you stand for will eventually seep into their realm of influence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You go into this day as a wide-awake person without illusions, willing to think through even the most obvious and habitual of transactions. Everything means something.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Giving significance to a thing makes it so. You’ll elevate a matter to the realm of importance and help others understand why it matters. This you’ll execute with love.
