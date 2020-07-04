Horoscopes: July 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Knowing where the other person was coming from won’t fix things, but it adds to your understanding and makes it more likely that next time will be different.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Few people are able to see past appearances. Maybe you have the right thing. You need people to accept it. Package it right, too. Things pass for what they seem to be, not for what they are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You do not need approval to proceed. However, if you get approval, others will be in on your plans. This will benefit you down the line. The more people on your side, the better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Flowers and cards and food are wonderful tokens of affection, but taking the time to understand and appreciate another person’s way of thinking is an act of love that goes beyond material measures.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The word “normal” does not describe a static state, as patterns of life fluctuate all of the time for you. You like to stay as fluid as the element of your sign. Water always finds the path of least resistance.