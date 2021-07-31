Horoscopes: July 31

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though you believe your struggles happen in silence and privacy, there are some who can sense what you’re feeling. They may not know the particulars, but they resonate with them anyway and want to be part of your solution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Since you’re on a mission to make the world a little better, going about your business doesn’t feel like a grind at all. In fact, the lines between work and play are blurred. You’re in your zone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In chess and in relationships, the opening move is of utmost importance. The endgame has everything to do with it. Knowing that a story will play out like bookends, you’ll be careful with your open.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A lifelong learner, you’re never quite satisfied with your current knowledge. The benefits to developing your mind will be made more obvious when you spend time with those who have developed theirs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). After a week of feeling as though your schedule owned you, it will be a liberation of sorts to own your time today. Next up, owning all the events that happen inside of it.