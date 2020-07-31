Horoscopes: July 31

There are lows lower than the lowest valley, but you have to work harder to get to them, as there will be digging. And there are highs higher than the highest mountaintop, but again it takes the effort of flight. Mercury and Pluto in opposition will muse as to the benefit of accepting the natural parameters of a thing and calling it a day.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 31). Life always gets more interesting when you follow that whisper of curiosity. Your interests and skills evolve. You’ll take risks and gather up the freedoms available to you on the other side. You’ll be applauded in a familiar group and accepted into an elite one. You’ll win with someone you feel driven to impress. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 25, 3, 39, 18 and 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The point will be just to show up and see what you discover. If you can lower your expectation or, better yet, go in totally without one, you’ll be primed for a stellar day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The strong winds blow through; thunder rolls to the next town; a hard rain falls fast. Your emotional weather will be the same today. The stronger the feeling, the shorter its duration.