 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: July 31

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

To be presented with more information than can be processed is a given of the information age. On the plus side, this teaches us to focus ourselves better. There is no need to carve away irrelevant bits; that would give them too much attention. Instead, make the most of the solar trine to Jupiter by focusing exclusively on what you want.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You make the extra effort to see someone. It’s actually good if it’s a little inconvenient to do so because it shows that you value the other person. The benefits of keeping up with relationships will far outweigh the trouble you go to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Too often, you carry more than your load. This is a day to carry only what you need to get through the day. Less will be more. Better yet, carry what you’ll need this hour.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). List three things you can do to move forward and execute it. Even if they are the wrong three things, you will still progress and learn enough to choose a more effective list tomorrow.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a role to fill, and you’re an excellent casting director, but there’s no perfect person for this. You’d have a better probability of finding Bigfoot. So, when you land on a pretty good fit, take it, and move to the next challenge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The more structures and plans you have in place the better, as it makes you feel both secure and free to be very clear about your options. You don’t have to leave room for the unexpected; it will happen anyway.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re not always in the mood to be acknowledged. Because it sometimes feels embarrassing and unnecessary to have the attention on you, you might decide to keep your contributions low-key or completely anonymous.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A relationship paradox: You can’t always do what you want to do and what they want to do at the same time. Sacrifices will be made. You will give up a bit of autonomy and personal freedom at the altar of the relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The game you’re playing has a prize you hadn’t considered, and you’re catching up to it, too. This is getting interesting! Of course, you stopped playing for the prize a long time ago.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People use any number of methods for attention and leverage. A manipulator may be apologetic, offended, ill or desperate. You have a sense about these things today and can avoid nuisance by heeding it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re like a hybrid car, toggling between different types of fuel to keep your wheels spinning. Energy sources may be emotional, inspirational, nutritional and caffeinated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Keep your impressions in check. Be careful not to glorify anyone just because they do a few things right. Likely, they struggle with better and lesser impulses, just like everyone else trying to rise to the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People develop expectations of you that you cannot control. Subsequently, they may get their feelings hurt by the reality of the situation. You’ll draw on your deep wells of compassion.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 31). You’ll travel lighter emotionally and physically. Your cosmic birthday gift is a spotlight on the essentials; you’ll let go of what you don’t need. With energy rising, you’ll attract a crew of co-creators and get to work on a new project. While you’re busy making new things possible for the next generation, you’ll build a legacy. Scorpio and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 4, 11 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: In a stroke of cosmic intuition, J.K. Rowling gave Harry Potter the same birthday as hers and has been known to release books on that day, too, taking advantage of the luck that comes with a solar return. Leos are creators and entertainers. Rowling also has very strong Virgo energy in her natal chart, with her moon, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Pluto all in this grounded, hardworking sign.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 26

Horoscopes: July 26

Discord has its own kind of ripple effect. In the case of today’s aspects, the shape involved isn’t concentric circles, rather it’s nested squ…

Horoscopes: July 28

Horoscopes: July 28

Everyone has a certain tolerance for drama. While some will avoid overblown emotions, bad decisions and emotional complexities, others are lik…

Horoscopes: July 27

Horoscopes: July 27

Tomorrow’s new moon will wipe the slate clean. It’s a fresh start, the honeymoon phase, the anticipatory gateway that sets the mood for the ma…

Horoscopes: July 25

Horoscopes: July 25

No decent promotor would pit the goddess of beauty in a match against the lord of largess, and yet Venus and Jupiter are oddly well-matched in…

Horoscopes: July 29

Horoscopes: July 29

The new Leo moon wasn’t the only headline in yesterday’s astral news. Today marks the first full day of Jupiter’s retrograde lasting until lat…

Horoscopes: July 30

Horoscopes: July 30

A person dreams of owning a thing, gets together the money to buy it, shows it off, maintains it, plays with it, uses it and... a few years la…

Horoscopes: July 24

Horoscopes: July 24

The astrological relationship of Jupiter to Venus has been equated to that of a paternal figure, mentor and other, though the current tension …

Horoscopes: July 23

Horoscopes: July 23

Mercury and Jupiter burning in desirous fire signs inspire a hunger that verges on greed. How do we know what we want? Most likely a feeling i…

Horoscopes: July 22

Horoscopes: July 22

Like the MGM lion’s roar that opens a new world on the silver screen, the transit of the sun into Leo starts up a new story. We will ease into…

Horoscopes: July 20

Horoscopes: July 20

Mercury has moved into Leo, and soon the sun will, too. The moon shifts to the sign of appetite, luxury and money. There’s a feeling of bignes…

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News