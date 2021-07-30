Horoscopes: July 30

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s like you’re on a hike, striving to get up to the elevation that will allow you a better view of the situation. The miles you travel today will help you get the past into proper perspective and glimpse the future, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you wouldn’t say something in front of the smartest person you know, don’t say it. Also, consider whether you’re hanging out in the right places. Your company should elevate you, not cause you to dip your standards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Which has a higher value, appropriateness or humor? Honesty or creativity? Which is more useful to cultivate, abundance or safety? There are no absolute right answers. You’ll notice your value system is changing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ve told your story many times and in different ways, smartly catering to the themes on the table. What you add to today’s themes will really help the others, especially if you keep your contribution brief.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People from other backgrounds may have vastly different notions of what’s appropriate. Most will be able to adjust to the expectations of the moment, as long as those are clearly communicated in a way they can understand.