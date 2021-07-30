 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: July 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Mars leaving the sign of the heart to explore Virgo, the sign of work, speaks to the burden of emotional labor. There’s a gap between our inner feelings and what we must outwardly project to fulfill the protocol of the moment. Emotional labor is the effort it takes to bridge the gap. The endeavor can be every bit as energy-intensive as physical work.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As the warrior of the zodiac, you observe the rules of battle, aware of the advance and the retreat. What matters is honor in both scenarios — to be brave and never to desert the others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Falling in love with a person is different from falling in love with the way you feel when you’re around that person. The distinction will be worth noting. Healthy relationships are thoroughly considered.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll disagree, but you won’t disrespect. For this reason, you’re just the person who can help everyone work together for a common aim. Good leaders unify the group.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When the apple cart of expectation overturns, it’s a surprise, but it doesn’t have to be an upset or an obstacle. This is a chance to question and update your premise to match reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even though you love to learn, you’d rather figure things out yourself than listen to someone serve up what they think you ought to know. Others share your preference. Instead of preaching, you’ll offer an opportunity for discovery.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s like you’re on a hike, striving to get up to the elevation that will allow you a better view of the situation. The miles you travel today will help you get the past into proper perspective and glimpse the future, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you wouldn’t say something in front of the smartest person you know, don’t say it. Also, consider whether you’re hanging out in the right places. Your company should elevate you, not cause you to dip your standards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Which has a higher value, appropriateness or humor? Honesty or creativity? Which is more useful to cultivate, abundance or safety? There are no absolute right answers. You’ll notice your value system is changing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ve told your story many times and in different ways, smartly catering to the themes on the table. What you add to today’s themes will really help the others, especially if you keep your contribution brief.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People from other backgrounds may have vastly different notions of what’s appropriate. Most will be able to adjust to the expectations of the moment, as long as those are clearly communicated in a way they can understand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The successful timing of the day can be summed up in one word: early. It will pay to get a jump on everything from traffic to investments to the day itself, arriving on the scene before the others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s no question you’ve been gifted with talent. But what is more valuable is your other gift — the difficulty you were handed. Overcoming this has made you capable and ready to turn today’s opportunity into gold.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 30). A gorgeous harmonizing of disparate elements takes place as you answer the solar return invitation to less thinking, more feeling. You’ll fall into a more natural rhythm in regard to work and health. You’ll be an essential part of a small group and accomplish big things there. Upgrades will add ease and style to your daily life. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 1, 4, 44 and 15.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 25

The day features time spent in pleasant ways as well as hours in quite the opposite mode. The unenjoyable moments are still useful, maybe even…

Horoscopes: July 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 28

In the weeks ahead, with Jupiter gliding through the early stages of socially responsible Aquarius, two kinds of responsibility will be served…

Horoscopes: July 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 27

A communication tip as Mercury enters Leo: To cultivate a style of getting your message across is less than half of what it takes to be a good…

Horoscopes: July 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 29

Under these Leo aspects, our ideas of what a relationship should be continue to conflict with our heart’s impulses, preferences and leanings. …

Horoscopes: July 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 23

Maya Angelou said, “Every storm runs out of rain.” We can look back on past “weather systems” and note how even though we didn’t know at the t…

Horoscopes: July 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 26

The Pisces moon pulling across the sky from Venus releases the art from our souls. We are all the writers of our own stories, but just because…

Horoscopes: July 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 24

Mercury and Neptune align in water signs to bring about inspired windows into adjacent realities. There are potentials to explore, new worlds …

Horoscopes: July 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 22

We are in for a noble show. Venus and Jupiter open a velvet curtain across the sky to herald the dramatic entrance of the Leo sun. The lion ma…

Horoscopes: July 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 21

Venus cools off in Virgo just as the sun is headed into fiery Leo, begging the question, “What does it take to keep passion alive?” Your joie …

Horoscopes: July 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 20

When people pay attention, pay money, pay respect, it’s usually one of two things — the very rare instance of birthright, the ultimate luck. O…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News