 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: July 30

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

A person dreams of owning a thing, gets together the money to buy it, shows it off, maintains it, plays with it, uses it and... a few years later it’s in the garage sale for a few bucks. History is heartless. But those who appreciate material representations of the past will bond over such items this weekend with the nostalgic cast of Jupiter’s new mood.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have things to do, places to be and timing to hit just right. The rule of the cool is: Never hurry. This sometimes goes against instinct, but you won’t be sorry about the restraint you exercised in the name of keeping cool.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be inspired by those who carry large burdens and still choose to reach beyond themselves and focus on a bigger picture. What you might not see is that you’re such a person too, and others are inspired by you.

People are also reading…

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ideas will seem to string themselves together in your head forming blueprints for a future you can really get behind. The buildability factor here is high. Finish one project and the resources for the next one will show up like clockwork.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A small group of people may be involved in the day’s work but you’re the one keeping everything on track. Without you, none of it would get done. Be strategic. Lead from within the ranks and with kindness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s not a lot of work to be done, but there’s a lot of change that must be tolerated, which is actually harder. Flexibility is a form of strength. Give yourself credit and props for your ability to adjust and settle in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today’s success can be chalked up to timing and the best timing can be summed up on one word: early. Giving yourself plenty of time promotes that peaceful, easy feeling from which your most charming self will spring.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s room in your life for fresh faces and new alliances. Whether you’re looking for a friend, business partner or romantic tie, you are well-aware that what you’re choosing is a person, not their credentials.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone will laugh at your joke or offer a compliment that makes you feel seen. Being acknowledged makes you want to give more of yourself. If you still feel you’re not getting your due in this department, ask for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Those who have your back won’t let you go forward with less than your best chance of success. This could involve flattery to pump your confidence or could also mean bringing a critical eye to your offering.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No matter how busy you get, you still make sure to keep up with what you have. Maintenance is part of life. And when things get slow, you put effort into prospecting for new and exciting arrangements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It seems easier to stick with people you know, but ultimately that would limit everyone. So instead, you make the effort to include others. Wherever you go, the atmosphere is improved by your openness and kindness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Unruly emotions bubble to the surface. Instead of trying to squash them down, find a way to express them. Games, exercise and art are all good options. Brilliant ideas will be mined from chaos.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 30). You wish to cultivate a set of habits this year and you’ll have the maturity and self-control to follow through until you get impressive results. Your work and style will be needed by those who don’t even know they need it until they get a taste. You could even say that you create need by being so awesome at what you do. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 33, 20, 1, 14 and 11.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: There’s plenty of “good” in the projects Lisa Kudrow has recently appeared in, which include “The Good Place,” “Feel Good” and “Good People.” All of this goodness is wrapped in a package of intelligent comedy, which Kudrow always seems to elevate. The Lioness was born when the sun and Mercury were in Leo and the moon was in Sagittarius, the realm of goodies in abundance.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 23

Horoscopes: July 23

Mercury and Jupiter burning in desirous fire signs inspire a hunger that verges on greed. How do we know what we want? Most likely a feeling i…

Horoscopes: July 26

Horoscopes: July 26

Discord has its own kind of ripple effect. In the case of today’s aspects, the shape involved isn’t concentric circles, rather it’s nested squ…

Horoscopes: July 22

Horoscopes: July 22

Like the MGM lion’s roar that opens a new world on the silver screen, the transit of the sun into Leo starts up a new story. We will ease into…

Horoscopes: July 28

Horoscopes: July 28

Everyone has a certain tolerance for drama. While some will avoid overblown emotions, bad decisions and emotional complexities, others are lik…

Horoscopes: July 27

Horoscopes: July 27

Tomorrow’s new moon will wipe the slate clean. It’s a fresh start, the honeymoon phase, the anticipatory gateway that sets the mood for the ma…

Horoscopes: July 25

Horoscopes: July 25

No decent promotor would pit the goddess of beauty in a match against the lord of largess, and yet Venus and Jupiter are oddly well-matched in…

Horoscopes: July 29

Horoscopes: July 29

The new Leo moon wasn’t the only headline in yesterday’s astral news. Today marks the first full day of Jupiter’s retrograde lasting until lat…

Horoscopes: July 24

Horoscopes: July 24

The astrological relationship of Jupiter to Venus has been equated to that of a paternal figure, mentor and other, though the current tension …

Horoscopes: July 20

Horoscopes: July 20

Mercury has moved into Leo, and soon the sun will, too. The moon shifts to the sign of appetite, luxury and money. There’s a feeling of bignes…

Horoscopes: July 21

Horoscopes: July 21

The moon and Mars align in Taurus for the send-off of the Cancer sun signifying financial exchanges like those that might occur between a pare…

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News