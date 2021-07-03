Horoscopes: July 3

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You believe in giving more than you get, and yet it’s going to be a really difficult thing to accomplish because your generosity keeps repaying you exponentially.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Embrace those inevitabilities you cannot get away from. There is no living in the light without the contrast to help you see things. There is no retreat from one’s own shadow, but at least you always have company!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is nothing selfish about figuring out what you like. You actually do the world a huge favor by learning yourself very well. The struggle against one’s own baser instincts can be as ferocious as any external conflict.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Delight yourself. Don’t wait for someone else to do it; you’re the one best suited to the job. Anyone who’d memorized your preferences would still be clueless as to nuances of quantity and variation that might please you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The difference between a step forward and a step back is the destination. You think you know where you’re headed, but life has other ideas. Right now, it’s safe to assume that if you’re moving, you’re making progress.