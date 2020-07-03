Horoscopes: July 3

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t think about earning another person’s trust because you are the real deal and it wouldn’t occur to you that anyone would doubt it. Masqueraders abound, but there’s no substitute for the real thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Change happens. It’s a day to use a pencil, not a pen. Or, more likely, a day not to text or email because, if you change your mind later, you can’t take those back.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are kind to everyone you talk to and everyone you deal with, and it’s because you genuinely want to contribute to the good experience of others. Be wary of anyone who treats servers badly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What would you most like? You can have what you set out to get, as long as you stick to one thing. If you chase after two or more things, you’ll end up empty-handed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If there is a discrepancy between what’s on your face and what’s in your heart, that’s emotional labor. Recognize the different ways you work to and give yourself credit — and breaks when you need them.