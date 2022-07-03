Horoscopes: July 3 and July 4

The Post-Star has no print edition on July 4. Here are the horoscopes for both days. July 3:

As the conflict between Mercury and Neptune dissipates, the moon assists the cooldown with a grounded earth energy. Virgo lunar vibes are nurturing and practical — a solid balance to the fireworks of high emotion, as well as the fireworks of actual fireworks going off in anticipation of tomorrow’s celebration of Independence Day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One person’s cacophony is another person’s jazz. You will make sense of the eclectic and find what’s actionable in the poetic. And most importantly, you will help people feel seen as you endeavor to understand them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An opportunity is forming around you. It’s still too early to know exactly what shape it will be, but hang in there a little longer and all will be revealed. Your greatest strength in the situation is your ignorance of the rules.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Problems you face on a daily basis are not unique to you; they affect thousands of others. You’ll reach out and find support, not just for you but for everyone who might someday be helped by what you learn.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The leisurely pursuit that fascinates you will be well worth your time. The one that doesn’t will be a waste. Don’t let your friends or family talk you into anything that doesn’t capture your interest right away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The one with the best idea isn’t always the winner. It is the one who makes people feel something who will get the support. Whether that feeling is excitement, fear, optimism or affection, emotion makes things happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Money can create security, but it’s not the only way or even the best way. You will strengthen your position through relationships. You’ll listen and learn what people want and come to understand where your interests overlap.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s an invisible tether keeping you in orbit of a situation. If being centered in this way is keeping you from exploring the world and finding out who you would be in different experiences, you may now decide to cut the cord.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll accurately assess your current position and strategically plot your next move. Doing the right thing is only slightly harder than doing the convenient thing, and the extra effort will markedly improve your future station.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Not long ago, you wouldn’t have been able to express your thoughts and wishes with the kind of clarity and effectiveness you’re now able to relay — a testament to all your recent learning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can be in any kind of mood and still knock key items off your list, but when you’re enjoying yourself, you’ll be twice as productive. So build amusement into the plan. Much will be accomplished in the name of fun and games.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The essence of business is solving problems. In a professional capacity, you wouldn’t dream of pointing out a problem without offering a solution. You’ll carry this principle over to your personal life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re an excellent teacher because you’re on the constant lookout for signs of progress to reward. You recognize that however small an achievement may be, it’s something to build on. You apply the principle to yourself.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 3). You’ll use your skills to assist in the struggles of others. The insight and options you give people will be so valuable to them, they will pay you well and award you, too. More highlights: travel that unites hearts, the tables turning in a situation that is decades-old and an improvement or renovation that ends up paying for itself. Capricorn and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 5, 28, 3 and 17.

July 4:

Happy 246th birthday to the United States of America, born on this day in 1776. As far as nations go, America is younger than many, between the 14-year-old Kosovo and The Republic of San Marino, which was was founded in 301 BCE. The USA was born under the sign of domesticity, patriotism and maternal energy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The treasure hunt is on. You have the most clues, but you still need more resources to take you to the “X” that marks the spot — perhaps plane tickets? Team with Sagittarius and Gemini for luck.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The featured endeavor is reminiscent of a school project, complete with a report, presentation, display and, for bonus points, a crowd-pleasing giveaway. It’s fun work, as long as you don’t wait until the last minute.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are a great balance to those who are overly concerned with their status. You see everyone as equals with different roles to play. A person who stands up and cheers serves an equally important purpose as the person being cheered on.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Solutions are subjective. There’s no wrong or right, only what works or doesn’t work for you. It will seem as though nothing is working, until you hear an answer that strikes a chord. Yes, it’s for you. You’ll try it, and, “Walla!”

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Under these stars it would be easy to forget the one or two things that will make things run smoothly. They may not be items so much as attitudes. For best results, prepare for the day by running it in your mind before you step out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re in the mood to let life amuse you, and you won’t be disappointed. People witnessing the same scene will have interesting and varied interpretations, revealing more about how they think than about what actually happened.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are people in your life who honor you with a quality of attention that makes your heart sing. Today you’ll have some competition for that attention. You’ll shine as you handle it with grace, class and maturity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It would be easy to spend your time buying, using and maintaining material things, but what you’re really after now is something that can’t be seen, owned or controlled. Having it is therefore tricky, but you’ll find a way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Oh, the magnificent luck. Someone you adore feels the same about you. There’s alchemy at work in this relationship, which has its own character and spirit. A special magic happens when the two of you connect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s impossible to bring sunshine into other people’s lives without also feeling the warmth in your own. You’ll pull together a harmonious group and bask in the rays of mutual acceptance and celebration.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People take your open heart as an invitation to reveal things to you that they don’t tell many others. Not only do you make people feel seen and heard but you make them feel that they are acceptable and normal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). From tea service to spacecraft launching, there are rules for everything. You’ll learn the rule first, break it second. That’s the order that brings the most pleasure and, for the right rebellion, the most respect.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 4). The oxygen of optimism feeds the flame of your heart’s desire, illuminating the way to its own fulfillment. You’ll compromise for a special close relationship, and your lives entwine in interesting and supportive new configurations. More highlights: a flourishing business, a dear animal connection and a winning hand. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 20, 4, 44 and 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0