Horoscopes: July 29

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re a magnet for talented people, and you spot them even when they are not performing the thing they are so talented at. Your own talents are activated and grow in the atmosphere you create together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It helps to have an awareness of the price paid by those who went before you. Mentally touching on that history — the integrity and sacrifices of remarkable people — will shield you from the vulgarity and idiocy so common today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re known to politely decline invitations, and now you’ll take that skill to the next level by saying no in such a way as to also compliment people, letting them know how much you like them, even if you can’t do all they want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You make plans, and you stick to them. The same loyalty and follow-through applies whether orchestrating for yourself or for others. Integrity is a 360-degree virtue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Explaining has a way of complicating things. If there’s a lot to explain, maybe there’s something wrong with the procedure itself. Take a few steps back, and ask yourself if there’s a simpler way to accomplish the aim.